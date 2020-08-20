etectRx™ Announces New CEO

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- etectRx™, Inc. (etectRx™), a privately held digital health company, today announced the appointment of pharma veteran Valerie Sullivan as its next president and CEO. In late 2019, the company received FDA clearance for its novel ingestible event marker, the ID-Cap™ System. etectRx is in dialogue with pharma companies to help drive commercialization for its novel technology.

Sullivan, who has been serving etectRx in a consulting role since 2019, brings extensive experience in the pharma, digital health and pharma services industries. Prior to joining etectRx, she served as president of InVentiv Patient Access Solutions, a tech-enabled HUB and patient support services company sold to Xerox in 2015. In addition, she served as vice president and general manager of the patient service center at Pear Therapeutics, a program that she envisioned and built from the ground up.

etectRx's former CEO, Harry J. Travis, will continue serving the company on its board of directors. Travis has served as the company's president and CEO since 2016.

"Valerie's robust experience in the pharma field is exactly what our company needs at this stage as we continue large-scale commercialization of the ID-Cap System," said Travis. "She knows both the digital and pharma landscapes extremely well and has run companies that have serviced pharma. Her expertise and knowledge of the industry will, without a doubt, take etectRx to the next level."

With strong clinical trial results from various IRB-approved studies around the country, etectRx is primed to further enhance the market for digital pills.

"I've spent the last 15 years helping engage patients in their healthcare, and I am confident that our technology will define patient centricity in a new way," said Sullivan. "This is a very exciting time in the digital health space. The roadmap for our technology is robust. It's thrilling to have the opportunity to lead such a seasoned team as we work toward a future where there is a chip in every pill."

About etectRxTM

etectRx™ is a privately held digital health company that has a patented ingestible event marker, the ID-Cap™ System, that provides real-time, dose-level ingestion event verification. The ID-Cap System is used to track ingestion events that monitor and measure medication adherence to provide timely interventions for better patient engagement. To learn more, visit https://etectrx.com/.

CONTACT:

Caleb Liptak

630-877-3220

[email protected]

SOURCE etectRx, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.etectrx.com

