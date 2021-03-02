etectRx Targets Mental Health Field In Partnership With Local Health Pharmacy

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital health company, etectRx, Inc., announced a signed letter of intent for a novel partnership with Local Health, Inc., a subsidiary of OneroRx, a leader in operating telepharmacies and community retail pharmacies. The partnership is structured to evaluate patient acceptability of the etectRx FDA-cleared digital pill ID-Cap™ System. Local Health, located in Chicago, will recruit and engage patients, dispense the digital pill system, collect data and publish survey results.

The study, scheduled to begin this summer, focuses on mental health medication. Patient participants will evaluate etectRx's technology, a system focused on patient empowerment and adherence to treatment regimens. This technology gives Local Health the ability to intervene in real time, helping patients successfully stay adherent to their medication.

etectRx is growing Use Cases and partnerships, shortly after competitor Proteus Digital Health was acquired by Otsuka Pharmaceutical in 2020. With strong technical and product differences in its digital pill system, as well as history of successful strong study data and partnerships, etectRx is active during a time when the market is primed for accelerating digital health solutions.

"A completely remote study supported by dedicated pharmacy staff is a reality that we are creating," said Valerie Sullivan, president and CEO of etectRx. "We are busy launching a variety of targeted Use Cases, and have plans to launch programs with pharma and healthcare providers to continue building up data supporting the value of digital pills."

The etectRx ID-Cap System holds 98% percent accuracy when used correctly according to data on file and has recorded over 5,900 ingestions across 15 IRB clinical research studies. Increasing patient use with Local Health will combine efforts for both companies to benefit the mental health community together.

"Both Local Health and etectRx are committed to bringing solutions to patients that drive better patient engagement and medication adherence," said Adonis Ducre, chief operation officer and pharmacist in charge. "As a pharmacist, I am thrilled to be a part of this project."

etectRx is a digital health company. The FDA-cleared ID-Cap System uniquely addresses the issue with patient adherence to (oral) medication. The accurate, flexible and elegant digital pill system allows pharmaceutical companies to rethink approaches to medication adherence, innovate with confidence, and accelerate patient outcomes. To learn more about etectRx, visit https://etectrx.com/.

