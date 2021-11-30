Etekcity Launches Apex™ HR Smart Fitness Scale, That Does More Than Track Your Weight

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Etekcity, the VeSync fitness and wellness brand that offers innovative and accessible products for a healthier lifestyle, is proud to announce their newest smart product, the Etekcity Apex™ HR Smart Fitness Scale. Using the latest bioelectrical impedance (BIA) technology, the Apex HR Smart Fitness Scale provides a full body composition analysis in seconds, allowing the user to track their progress and adjust fitness routine to match their unique objectives.

The Apex Smart Scale includes various features that altogether make this scale one of a kind. Some of the key features include:

Connects to the free VeSync app to optimize every weigh-in and view health data anywhere at any time.

Syncs with fitness apps including FitBit ™ , Apple Health, Samsung Health, Google Fit, and MyFitnessPal.

, Apple Health, Samsung Health, Google Fit, and MyFitnessPal. Features 14 biometric measurements (heart rate, BMI, body fat, body water, skeletal mass, etc.) that gives the user a comprehensive look at their everyday body composition.

A large thin-film-transistor (TFT) screen that can be easily read from different angles-perfect for the display's positive messages and data results.

"With the Apex HR Smart Fitness Scale, you can track your progress right through the VeSync app. You will be able to see personal data and fitness graphs," says Grace Yang, Founder and CEO of parent company VeSync. "It provides a full body-composition analysis, where you can fine-tune your fitness journey to match your individual goals, enabling everyone to thrive."

The Etekcity Apex HR Smart Fitness Scale is now available on Etekcity.com for $79.99 and on Amazon. For additional information, visit Etekcity.com.

About Etekcity:

Launched in 2012, Etekcity offers intelligent, innovative and accessible health and fitness products to achieve wellness goals. The brand's collection of everyday personal fitness and smart home essentials and easy-to-use tech devices make it easy to keep up. As part of the VeSync Family of Brands, Etekcity has received global recognition for its award-winning, innovative designs, and has garnered millions of satisfied customers worldwide. To learn more, visit Etekcity.com. All trademarks are the properties of their respective owners. All uses herein are for identification purposes only.

