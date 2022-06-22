Etekcity Launches Fitness Campaign to Encourage Users to Live Healthier Lifestyles

The wellness brand is encouraging users to be more active with their socially led 90-day challenge

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Etekcity, Vesync Co's fitness and wellness brand that offers innovative and accessible products for a healthier lifestyle, is proud to announce they are launching a 90-Day Fitness Challenge that will start on July 15, 2022 and run until October 7, 2022. The goal of this socially led campaign is to encourage and provide incentives exclusively for their users to live healthier and more active lifestyles.

Participants will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes by staying healthy and active. Participants will set their personalized fitness goals in the free VeSync app and aim to complete them during the duration of the 90-Day Fitness Challenge. Three Grand Prize winners will be awarded the following prizes:

First Place: The option between a Hydrow, Nordic, or Peloton Machine valued at $2,500

Second Place: A 2-year gym membership up to $1,000 in value

in value Third Place: Theragun PRO valued at $499

One hundred additional winners will receive prizes valued up to $180.00

As part of Etekcity's commitment to help people live healthier lives, they will also donate to Project Fit America. Please see Etekcity.com/90-Day-Fitness-Challenge for donation details.

"Our company is built on the foundation of healthy living, so we are thrilled to initiate this fitness challenge to motivate our users to live their healthiest life," said Grace Yang, Founder and CEO of Vesync Co, Ltd. "This campaign is just one way to help our community implement wellness into their daily life. It's also important for us to give back to organizations that help promote healthy living at the ground level. We are proud to be donating to Project Fit America to help them continue their important work."

To learn more about Etekcity and the Challenge, please visit Etekcity.com/90-Day-Fitness-Challenge. For other promotions and discounts, please visit our website at Etekcity.com.

About Etekcity:

Launched in 2012, Etekcity offers intelligent, innovative and accessible health and fitness products to achieve wellness goals. The brand's collection of everyday personal fitness and smart home essentials and easy-to-use tech devices make it easy to keep up. As part of the Vesync Family of Brands, Etekcity has received global recognition for its award-winning, innovative designs, and has garnered millions of satisfied customers worldwide. To learn more, visit Etekcity.com.

About Project Fit America

Project Fit America (PFA) is a national nonprofit organization that creates sustainable and innovative broad based fitness programs in schools. PFA programming includes state-of-the-art outdoor fitness equipment specifically designed to address the deficit areas where children fail fitness tests; indoor fitness equipment; a dynamic curriculum with games, activities and challenges; on-site teacher training and in-class instruction on subjects such as smoking intervention, nutrition and understanding your body. PFA is in our 32nd year of working with over 1,100 school systems in 300 cities in 46 states. Schools report increased motivation, participation and physical improvements in their students, along with parents and faculty becoming more involved in choosing fitness activities over sedentary lifestyle habits.

