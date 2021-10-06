Etekcity Partners with MyFitnessPal to Enhance Health & Fitness Tracking

"The MyFitnessPal app takes data from the Etekcity smart scales and gives accurate information and insights into weight and body composition that's user-friendly," said Cooper Li, Etekcity Business Manager. "With custom nutrition tools and expert guidance, this partnership provides accurate and reliable tracking methods for our users to achieve their fitness goals."

With purchase of either the Etekcity ESF00+ Smart Fitness Plus Scale ($59.99) and the Etekcity ESF24 Smart 24 Fitness Scale ($24.99) through Etekcity.com or Amazon, customers will receive a promo code for three free months of MyFitnessPal Premium.

"We are thrilled to partner with Etekcity to deliver our end users a novel and unique means to help them along their fitness and wellness journey," said Mark Merolli, MyFitnessPal General Counsel and Head of Corporate Development.

Visit Etekcity.com to learn more about the company and its product offerings.



About Etekcity:

Launched in 2012, Etekcity offers intelligent, innovative and accessible health and fitness products to achieve wellness goals. The brand's collection of everyday personal fitness and smart home essentials and easy-to-use tech devices make it easy to keep up. As part of the VeSync Family of Brands, Etekcity has received global recognition for its award-winning, innovative designs, and has garnered millions of satisfied customers worldwide. To learn more, visit Etekcity.com

About MyFitnessPal:

MyFitnessPal is the leading platform for tracking your health and fitness goals. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has been helping 200 million users across 168 countries quickly and easily log detailed information about their daily activities, providing them with the insights necessary to be the healthiest version of themselves. With over 14 million foods in the platform's database, access to over 500 recipes from registered dieticians and over 150 heart pumping workout routines, MyFitnessPal is like having a dietitian, trainer, and coach—right at your fingertips. MyFitnessPal also offers a Premium subscription, where members can access expert guidance and exclusive resources to reach their personal goals. Learn more about the platform offering users the ability to take control of their health and wellness journey by downloading the MyFitnessPal app from the App Store or Google Play.

