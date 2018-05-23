ETELLIGENT Inc. - On Track to Become the Next Major Player in the Lucrative Wedding Industry - Poised for National Expansion

KIRKLAND, Wash., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eTelligent Inc. (https://www.etelligent-inc.com/) announced today that it has launched its first regulated funding campaign on the Start Engine Fundraising portal in compliance with Regulation Crowdfunding under Title III of the JOBS Act effective as of May 2016. eTelligent Inc.'s offering is for $1.070M USD and is available until July 31, 2018.

ETELLIGENT Inc., An Exciting New Company

ETELLIGENT Inc. is the producer and publisher of YourLocalWeddingDirectory.com (https://yourlocalweddingdirectory.com), the most comprehensive online media marketplace specifically dedicated to the wedding industry and focused on directing shopping brides to the wedding businesses in their local area. Organized by specific retail category and divided by location, the locally focused wedding directories combine the highly successful features of the iconic yellow pages with the latest technologies to connect brides with the wedding businesses they are searching for.

The YourLocalWeddingDirectory.com platform design vastly improves the ability to find wedding vendors by location and provides a comprehensive, accurate list of available vendors for all budgets to brides looking to compare and book services for their wedding. With over 2.2 million new brides nationally each year, spending an average of over $25,000 per wedding, weddings are a highly competitive landscape and today's brides expect to research their wedding choices online.

This Online Public Offering is a continuation of eTelligent Inc.'s expansion into the national arena with their unique local wedding directory concept connecting brides planning weddings to the wedding vendors in their immediate area. With over 65,000 individual business listings in 56 separate directories in 21 states, eTelligent is ready to become a game changer in the wedding industry by being the only directive wedding website dedicated exclusively to connecting bridal customers with their local wedding merchants.

"We are excited to launch our initial campaign on the Start Engine.com platform," said Founder and CEO, Barbara Weller. "The wedding industry is a highly lucrative, fast growing $59 billion plus industry with an easy entry route due to little regulation and a low initial capital investment. It is a very competitive marketplace, with a steady influx of new bridal customers so vendors have to proactively promote their goods and services to a constantly changing audience. By providing an affordable, results orientated localized advertising opportunity we position ourselves as a more cost-effective option for small and large vendors alike to book more new brides planning their weddings."

ABOUT ETELLIGENT Inc. & YOURLOCALWEDDINGDIRECTORY.COM

Founded in 2015, ETELLIGENT Inc. started with the idea that there was a better way to find vendors for brides planning weddings – that brides needed a way to search locally for their planning needs and the wedding merchant choices they needed to create the special day of their dreams. Our locally-targeted directory concept focuses on helping engaged couples find the best vendors for their wedding day when and where they are getting married.

For more information on eTelligent Inc., please visit: https://www.startengine.com/etelligent-inc or contact Barbara Weller at 195791@email4pr.com or 425-209-1415.

