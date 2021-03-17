Eteo Goods, The World's Finest Olive Oil Company, is Acquired by Papadopoulos Group

NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Papadopoulos Group is pleased to announce the completed buyout of Eteo Goods L.P, the luxury goods company based in Athens, Greece. Founded in 2015, Eteo specializes in fine, handcrafted, ultra-premium products. Eteo in Greek translates to "genuine," which outlines the company's vision perfectly; to share genuineness with the world while providing a unique customer experience through the creation of superior, art-like products.

Éteo Drops of Blessing - Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The flagship product, Drops of Blessing, is a bespoke 100% handmade porcelain and olive wood, organic, extra virgin olive oil that is unparalleled to anything on the market. As the world's first bottle that is 100% handmade from top to bottom, Drops of Blessing has received numerous global awards and patents for its exquisite taste, artistic design, and innovative concept. Its one-of-a-kind packaging creates a new level of luxury and elegance, wowing consumers worldwide, and harnessing media mentions as exclusive as Vogue.

Global partners and clients of the Eteo brand include iconic companies such as Hotel Grande Bretagne, Rolls Royce and Rolls Royce Enthusiasts Club (RREC), St. James's House, and more. The leadership of Papadopoulos Group is certain to nurture and guide future partnerships and products for years to come.

"We are thrilled about the acquisition and look forward to our global expansion under Papadopoulos Group's leadership. We strongly believe that creativeness can be a powerful motivation especially when it honors the wisdom of genuineness. It's our mission to share our genuine products with the world," - Dr. Georgios Halambalakis, Eteo's Co-Founder and creator of the Drops of Blessing product line.

Papadopoulos Group President and Chief Executive Officer Alexandros Papadopoulos comments, "We are pleased to have successfully closed this transaction. Eteo Goods has a very unique market position, elegant and superior products, as well as a very innovative product development roadmap. By combining our core values, strengths, and aligned vision, we will create synergies on a global scale."

Through proof of concept, commitment to brand ethos, and unwavering commitment to quality; the acquisition of Eteo Goods brings the purpose-driven vision of Papadopoulos Group to fruition. Eteo Goods will maintain its headquarters and operations in Athens, Greece.

About Papadopoulos Group Inc.

Papadopoulos Group Inc. is a collection of ultra-premium luxury goods with a vision to bring to life ingenious, art-like concepts, combining luxury with fine quality to transform markets around the world. Headquartered in New York City, Papadopoulos Group has a plethora of clients throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North America. For more information please visit: www.papsgroup.com

