GOLDEN, Colo., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eternal Friends Home Niche (efhomeniche.com) has created and patented the only In-Ground Home Niche that allows pet owners to preserve the memory of their deceased pets in the privacy of their yards. All models include a reinforced anchoring system and weather seal, as well as the option of two security rosettes to keep intruders from accessing the niche. With three model sizes available, the niche can accommodate up to 12 urns with memorialization space to engrave up to 12 pet names. The product is so unique that it will debut and will be contending for the Best Product of the Year at the SuperZoo Annual Convention hosted by the World Pet Association in Las Vegas, NV from August 16th - 19th, 2021.

Eternal Friends Home Niche Offers Pet Owners a New Way to Memorialize the Loss of Their Beloved Pets and Safekeep the Pet’s Ashes

Gerardo G. Garcia, President/CEO of Eternal Friends Home Niche, said the niche allows all pet owners to remember their pet(s) in a personal and intimate way.

"Pets become part of our families, our pets see us through thick and thin, and when they pass, we need to memorialize their lives the best way possible. Unfortunately, there were few products available to memorialize out pets and specially properly safekeep their cremated remains. That is why I introduced a way that went beyond a simple pet cremation urn. My experience in the funeral industry taught me that individuals need a meaningful way to honor the memories of a loved one. That's why I created the In-Ground Niche and a means for pet owners to help cope and remember our pets that meant so much in our lives," Garcia said.

Eternal Friends Home Niche is engineered and manufactured in the USA. The product will not break or deform under pressure and can be installed anywhere as long as you can dig a hole.

The company has also set up their program "1% for Our Pets" which donates 1% of the gross sale to nonprofits with missions to improve the quality of life and death of animals

"When we lose a pet, it is devastating. I know so many people who have told me that they cried more when their pet died than any human family member. With our products, families can now visit their pets in the privacy of their backyard, can create a special garden around the niche or personalize the area in any way they like," Garcia said.

Further information about the Eternal Friends Home Niche can be obtained by visiting the website at efhomeniche.com or by calling (877) 764-2437. The product will be offered online, through landscapers, as well as at select funeral homes, veterinarian practices and pet stores.

