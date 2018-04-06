Eternal Gospel Church, Founded in 1992 by Seventh-Day Adventist Believers, Publishes Controversial Newspaper Ads

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday through Friday, March 28—March 30, 2018, the Eternal Gospel Church, founded in 1992 by Seventh-day Adventist Believers, published three different ads in three major newspapers in the United States—the Washington Times, The USA Today—Nationwide, and the Diario Las Americas. These ads consist of the truth about the biblical obligation of the Seventh-day Sabbath upon all humanity from Eden (over two thousand years before a Jew existed, Genesis 2:1-3) to the time of the New Heaven and New Earth (Isiah 66:22-23). The ads also pointed out that this will soon be a worldwide issue in which Christians and non-Christians will be forced to make a decision—whether to obey God and keep His commandments including the Seventh-day Sabbath, or to obey a counterfeit Sabbath—the "child of the papacy"—the tradition of Sunday-keeping. The ads also unveil the biblical fact that the system of the Anti-Christ is none other than the most popular "Christian" denomination on earth—an amalgamation of paganism and statecraft in Christian garb. The Bible is clear that God makes a distinction between the church system and the people that are in it—many of whom are His people, whom He calls out (Rev. 18:1-4).

ad

These biblical facts, revealed by the prophets, Jesus, and the disciples, were clearly understood by the leaders of the great Protestant Reformation. These old, but still relevant truths, have startled millions of readers that picked up one of the three periodicals during the week before "Easter"—another tradition filled with pagan customs.

The Eternal Gospel Church in West Palm Beach, FL is responsible for the ads. Their toll-free phone number is 1-866-7 TH-DAY-2. Their website at www.eternalgospel.com describes this ministry as founded in 1992 by Seventh-day Adventist believers who are preparing for Christ's Second Coming. They have been offering a thousand dollars for a missing Bible text that will prove that the sacredness of the 7th –day Sabbath was transferred to Sunday, the first day of the week, either by Jesus or one of His apostles. As of yet, no one has been able to find one.

Their senior Pastor, Raphael Perez, has often been asked, Why the church put ads in newspapers across the nation for the past 26 years?

He responded, "The world is in great crisis. Sin is increasing. There is no more respect for God's law in the land. We see tradition of Sunday keeping being placed over the sacredness of the seventh-day Sabbath of the fourth commandment. The present pope in his addresses and encyclicals has been calling for Sunday keeping under the pretext of the good of the family and the environment. We see how church and state has been getting closer and closer contrary to the U.S. Constitution. The United States is the first country in the history of the world to separate church and state and that has made America great. We believe the Bible, not tradition, has the answer—that God will bless this country through the heart conversion of individuals, not through force. And God's blessing will rest on every individual, family, church, and nation that chooses to live in harmony with all ten immutable commandments including keeping the true Seventh-Day Sabbath holy. Sunday keeping is what the Bible predicts—it will be enforced by the system of the Anti-Christ in union with the "kings of the earth." Enforced Sunday worship will become the Mark of the Beast and that disobedience to God is going to bring this nation, and the rest of the world, to eternal ruin."

The Eternal Gospel Ministry has been also involved in a world-wide work using TV, Radio, newspapers, and billboards, with the goal of giving the everlasting gospel and warnings for this end times. Go to Eternalgospel.com to see more of their work.

