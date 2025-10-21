"Eternal Love": When Literature Illuminates the Void

The 1st Xuemo World Literature Forum, hosted by Ruxue International Media, took place at the 2025 Frankfurt Book Fair

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the swirl of new titles and industry deals at the 2025 Frankfurt Book Fair, one event stood apart for its soul-searching depth: the inaugural Xuemo World Literature Forum, themed "Eternal Love: Creating Meaning in the Void."

Xuemo World Literature Forum 2025 Frankfurt Book Fair

Hosted by Ruxue International Media, the forum brought together writers, scholars, publishers, and artists from China, Germany, the U.K., Norway, and Turkey. At its heart was a question rarely asked in such a setting: What can literature offer a world accelerating into an AI-driven future, gripped by a data deluge and spiritual dislocation?

The forum opened with the release of two new works by Chinese author Xuemo:

Eternal Love (English edition), a philosophical novel exploring death, transformation, and spiritual freedom, translated by Howard Goldblatt and Sylvia Li-Chun Lin.

The Way Out: Women's Spiritual Awakening in the Age of AI (Chinese edition), a meditation on female empowerment and resilience in the algorithm age

Xuemo then delivered a keynote speech calling on creators to become "lamps" in a darkening world.

"Death is inevitable," he said. "But meaning is a choice."

"Emptiness is not apathy, but the freedom born of awakened love."

His call to embrace compassion over control, and wisdom over computation, received an emotional response from the audience.

The forum featured prominent voices from over 10 countries, including Toby Levin (Researcher at Harvard's Hutchins Center and feminist scholar), Cord Eberspächer (Sinologist and historian at the University of Bonn), Nora Frisch (Founder of Germany's Drachenhaus Verlag), and many other distinguished guests.

Levin praised Xuemo's portrayal of women in works like Desert Rites, calling them "voices long buried beneath patriarchal silence, now brought to life." She connected Xuemo's fiction to global movements against gender-based violence, including campaigns against FGM and the legacy of foot-binding.

Eberspächer pointed out the philosophical resonance between Xuemo and European thinkers:

"His notion of 'creating meaning in the void' echoes Kant's moral imperative and Martin Luther's famous vow to 'plant an apple tree on the eve of the world's end.'"

Philippe Werck, reflecting on the role of literature in a distracted digital world, said:

"Social media screams. Literature listens. Xuemo's work is a refuge."

The forum concluded with Xuemo signing multilingual translation agreements for Serbian and Croatian editions of his work, expanding his literary influence to more than 20 countries.

As the forum closed, the name of his latest book still echoed:

Eternal Love does not fall.

Media Contact:

Ida Liu

773-562-0064

[email protected]

SOURCE Ruxue International Media Inc