Eternal Water Introduces New 800mL Bottle At NACS 2025

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eternal Water, the naturally alkaline spring water brand sourced from springs across the United States, proudly announced the launch of its new 800mL (27 fl.oz) bottle at this year's NACS Show. This new size offers consumers a convenient, on-the-go option, meeting the rising demand for versatile premium hydration options.

The introduction of the 800mL bottle underscores Eternal Water's ongoing momentum, following a year of record sales and market growth. Eternal Water achieved $190M in retail sales and over 20% year-over-year growth, solidifying its position as one of the fastest-growing premium water brands1.

"Our new 800mL bottle was designed for people with active,on-the-lifestyles, whether you're hitting the gym, going for a hike, or powering through a busy day," said Karim, CEO of Eternal Water. "It delivers the same premium, naturally alkaline water our fans love, in a size that's convenient and just right. The bottle offers the perfect balance of functionality, hydration, and elevated design."

The new 800mL (27 fl. oz.) bottle combines sleek, cup-holder-friendly design with premium, naturally alkaline hydration in a portable, grab-and-go size. Tailored for the convenience channel, it fits easily in bags, gym gear or car cupholders, making it perfect for gym-goers, commuters and active, health-conscious consumers. With its fashionable design and impulse-friendly price point, the 800mL bottle offers the ideal balance of convenience, style and elevated hydration.

According to recent IRI reports2, Eternal Water is the No. 6 Premium Water option sold in the United States and is ranked the No. 2 Alkaline Water in US multi-outlet channel retailers. It is also ranked No.22 overall among US grocery retailers.

With this launch, Eternal Water continues to build on its mission to provide pure, naturally alkaline spring water while expanding accessibility for consumers who live an active, wellness-driven lifestyle.

ABOUT ETERNAL WATER:

Eternal Water, established in 2008, is the No. 1 fastest-growing top 10 premium water brand in convenience by both dollars and unit sales in the United States2. Eternal Water filters through layers of ancient rock, absorbing essential minerals and electrolytes, making it naturally alkaline. Eternal Water owns and operates its springs and bottling facilities, protecting its sources and lessening the brand's carbon footprint. To learn more about Eternal Water, visit www.eternalwater.com .

1.Combined Measured and Non-measured Retail Sales 09/24/2025

2.IRI SPINS Latest 26 Weeks 08/10/2026

