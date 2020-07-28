Eterneva and Baylor University Research Study Solidifies Positive Impact of Anchor Items on Grieving Individuals

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In newly released research, Eterneva and Baylor University have analyzed how anchor items aid those grieving the loss of a loved one. Led by Candi Cann, Ph.D., a renowned grief researcher and associate professor at Baylor University, the preliminary qualitative research reveals a deeper understanding of how different aspects of memorial diamonds can positively impact those struggling with the complexities of grief.

Dr. Cann's study began by reviewing grief research from 1996 and the Continuing Bonds Theory, which replaced previous ideas that a continued connection to the deceased was the inability to let go and unhealthy. Alternatively, the Continuing Bonds Theory states a long-lasting connection to those we have lost is healthy and necessary. Research has since proven that conversing with the dead or recalling memories is in fact a way to resolve severe grief.

Throughout her research, Dr. Cann identified three ways in which memorial diamonds provide a unique source of comfort for those grieving: mobility, giving loved one's agency in the present - not only the past, and helping those grieving re-focus on the life of their loved one, not their death.

"As the research currently stands, there is concrete reason to believe that anchor items provide a place for the bereaved to direct the complex emotions associated with grief, while also creating a positive association with their life and a physical reminder that those we lose are not lost," Dr. Cann said.

Memorial diamonds are relatively small and portable, and serve as a constant, positive reminder of the life lived. As one is forced to move forward without their loved one, the incorporation of a memorial diamond into the daily routine of the bereaved is viewed as the deceased's ongoing participation in the lives of the living.

"We have witnessed the reassurance and closure that Eterneva's diamonds bring its customers and this research further backs what we've always suspected to be true-anchor items impact individuals tremendously and now it is undeniable. Immediately, we recognized that this could be part of a larger conversation surrounding the grieving process and look forward to our continued research partnership with Baylor University," said Adelle Archer, co-founder and CEO of Eterneva.

For more information on the study, please visit https://memorialdiamondresearch.eterneva.com

About Eterneva:

Eterneva celebrates remarkable people and pets by turning their ashes into diamonds. Eterneva has designed an intricate eight-month process to create these soulful remembrances, which is a journey that is as special as the diamond and the person behind it. Customers personalize diamonds' size, color, cut, and inscriptions, so they serve as meaningful connections to the loved ones behind it. From interactive video packaging to hand-written letters, to a courier service that hand-delivers the diamond, customers experience a level of thoughtfulness they've never seen before. Eterneva is based in Austin, TX, and was recently featured on Inc's 30 under 30 list. To learn more visit and hear from customers at Eterneva reviews, and like Eterneva on Facebook.

About Dr. Candi Cann

Dr. Candi K. Cann is an Associate Professor of Religion, and teaches World Cultures, Social World, World Religions, Death and Dying in World Religions, and Buddhism at Baylor University. She received both her A.M. and Ph.D. in Comparative Religion from Harvard University, an M.A. in Asian Religions from the University of Hawai'i at Manoa, and a B.A. in Asian Studies and English from St. Andrews in North Carolina. Her research focuses on death and dying, and the impact of remembering (and forgetting) in shaping how lives are recalled, remembered and celebrated.

