Eterneva Announces Expanded Executive Team, Welcoming New VP of Operations and VP of Marketing

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grief Wellness company, Eterneva announced today its expansion of its leadership team, positioning the company for strategic growth following its oversubscribed $3 million seed round .

Since launching in 2016, Eterneva has been developing ground-breaking new grief theory with Baylor University, bringing science and transparency to two industries (diamonds and deathcare), historically infamous for their lack of transparency. Recently, Eterneva has been helping people grieve and celebrate loved ones digitally - during a worldwide pandemic where many can't gather for funerals.

Today, the company further moves the needle forward through new leadership consisting of:

Rob Kranenburg , Vice President of Operations ; formerly Senior VP of Operations at Blu Homes, Advanced Manufacturing Engineering and Plant Manager at James Avery

The expanded executive team will report to Adelle Archer, Co-Founder and CEO of Eterneva, and became effective this November. "We have a big vision for Eterneva," said Archer. "To give people better options to eternalize loved ones, ensure amazing people are not forgotten, and improve the way our culture responds to grief after a loss. Eterneva is here to change a culture and reshape an industry, so from that lens; we are bringing in the best and brightest minds to help accelerate growth."

Kranenburg brings to Eterneva an extensive background in advanced manufacturing engineering and rapidly scaling new manufacturing processes, which he previously led at Blu Homes and James Avery. While at James Avery, Kranenburg completely reenvisioned the manufacturing environment's structure to highly modular solutions and introduced comprehensive electronic data-tracking and equipment-control via SCADA and automation, far beyond what is common in the industry.

"Eterneva will soon be the largest memorial diamond producer worldwide and house the largest HPHT diamond facility in the United States, located right here in Austin," said Kranenburg. "I've had the pleasure of working in countries around the globe, successfully scaling businesses from the inside-out, and am thrilled to have landed here with them in Austin."

The growth led by Kranenburg will allow Eterneva to continue providing full transparency and an immersive experience for customers who will be able to visit and physically be a part of their loved one's diamond creation process. Also driving the Research & Development program, Kranenburg will help Eterneva continuously innovate on this incredible science to advance the field further.

As Eterneva's VP of Marketing, Sweet will be overseeing Marketing and Product, focusing on aggressively growing Eterneva's channel sales through regional partnerships and local marketing campaigns. Additionally, through customer storytelling, understanding current and new audiences, and defining the brand's role in the industry, Sweet will be strategically scaling Eterneva's word of mouth marketing to grow referral and viral channels.

"We have figured out how to market a sensitive topic in a powerful and compelling way," said Archer. "There isn't a playbook for what we're doing, so our market strategy requires original and creative strategies and testing unusual channels. David brings that to Eterneva, and we're thrilled to have his analytically-driven expertise on board."

During his tenure at Favor, Sweet created the brand's Growth department, blending messaging, technology, and incentives to keep marketplaces balanced in real-time and help Favor grow from 10 cities in Texas to over 160 in under five years. Sweet also successfully saw the brand through its acquisition to H-E-B in 2018. He brings to Eterneva his analytically-driven expertise around the performance side of marketing, his background in customer insights and research, and the ability to balance both the qualitative and quantitative sides of marketing to tell a cohesive brand story.

"Joining Eterneva is such an incredible opportunity to help drive overall brand awareness to the death industry, which is traditionally pretty stagnant in terms of memorial options and hasn't seen innovation across hundreds of years," said Sweet. "I believe it's important to understand what people want when it comes to the experience around end of life and memorialization, so we can offer something that's more personal and meaningful, and an experience that's authentic and celebratory of their loved one."

"Eterneva is a category-defining company with an opportunity to dominate a massive market," said Archer. "We can change the culture around death, grief, and remembrance - and not only disrupt but actually create the market for grief wellness in the process. We have a big vision to serve more grievers than any company on the planet and reshape the customer's experience in deathcare. We're excited to bring in such talented leaders to help prepare for our next chapter of rapid growth and expansion."

About Eterneva:

Eterneva is a consumer technology company and grief wellness brand that celebrates lives by making diamonds from ashes. Eterneva designed an intricate eight-month process to create these soulful remembrances, which is a journey that is as special as the diamond and the person behind it. Customers personalize diamonds' size, color, cut, and inscriptions, so they serve as meaningful connections to their lost loved one. From interactive video packaging to hand-written letters, to a courier service that hand-delivers the diamond in a homecoming service, customers experience a level of thoughtfulness they've never seen before. Eterneva is based in Austin, TX, and was recently featured on Shark Tank , and on both Inc and Forbes' 30 Under 30 lists . To learn more visit eterneva.com , hear from customers at Eterneva reviews , and learn more about the science of ashes to diamonds .

