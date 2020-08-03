Eterneva Partners With Perches Funeral Homes To Honor Victims Of El Paso Shooting On One Year Anniversary Of Their Death

EL PASO, Texas, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grief wellness company, Eterneva , announced today its partnership with Perches Funeral Homes. The announcement comes at the pivotal one-year anniversary of the tragic shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas on August, 3rd 2019, in which 23 were killed. At the time, Perches Funeral Homes committed its resources to helping the families of the victims who died at the scene, offering free funeral services. This spring, the 23rd victim of the El Paso shooting died in the hospital, a father who jumped in front of his family to protect them when the shooting began.

Together, Perches Funeral Homes and Eterneva are gifting the widow of Guillermo "Memo" Garcia, the last victim of the deadly shooting, a personalized grief journey and a new memorial diamond to honor his remarkable life and the ultimate sacrifice. Memorial diamonds offer a unique option to those looking for a way to honor their loved ones and Eterneva strives to focus on remembering the way individuals lived, rather than the way they died.

The diamond will be presented to Garcia's entire family. After a nine month stay in the hospital following the heartbreaking event last summer, he passed away. Garcia was outside of the store with his family, while fundraising for the El Paso Fusion Soccer Club, when the gunman opened fire. His wife, Jessica, was also shot, but was ultimately released from the hospital.

"As Texans, we were absolutely horrified to learn about the tragic event that took place in El Paso last summer. We are honored to be a part of Jessica and her family's journey toward healing, even if our memorial diamond can only provide a small source of comfort in their tremendous loss," said Adelle Archer, co-founder and CEO of Eterneva. "As a grief wellness organization, we know that a grief journey is not over after a funeral, and how important it is to keep someone's story and legacy alive after they pass."

In addition, all victims of the shooting will be remembered at a private memorial exhibition at The El Paso Museum of History. A virtual video of the exhibition will be shared for the public and will be available year-round for the public to visit once the El Paso Museum of History reopens following COVID-19.

"This tragedy has created deep loss in our community. These people deserve to be remembered for who they were, not for the event that took them from us. For their families, this tragedy isn't over. It is something they live with, and it is important for us all to continue to say their names, tell their stories, and support their families in the years to come. We cannot imagine a better partner in helping us do that than Eterneva and the remarkable journey they've created for those grieving their loved ones," said Sal Perches, Owner of Perches Funeral Homes.

