Eternity Biotech Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Wefunder to Accelerate Anti-Aging Product Development

Eternity Biotech, Inc. (the "Company", "Eternity"), a biotechnology company dedicated to finding solutions for longer, healthier lives, today announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder to advance its anti-aging product development.

A spin out from Yale University, Eternity's revolutionary approach hinges on targeted expression of genes identified in the nematode worm that play significant roles in cell division and protection from stress. Through precision microinjection techniques focused on these genes, Yale researchers were able to increase the lifespan of nematodes by 25% and increased their ability to confront and conquer stressors such as oxidative challenges, apoptosis, and DNA damage. After replicating these results in human cells, Eternity looks to develop this technology and identify a novel candidate in the anti-aging space.

"With this campaign, we look to usher in a new era of growth and development for Eternity and within the broader anti-aging sector of life science research," said Joseph Hernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eternity. "The exciting part about this platform is that it allows investors of all sizes and backgrounds to get involved in biotech investing while simultaneously supporting our mission and company growth. We are thrilled to welcome our new investors and strive towards longer, healthier lives for all."

With this technology, Eternity looks to transform the way people age and is pushing the boundaries of what it means to be human. To learn more about Eternity's technology and participate in this campaign, visit Eternity's page on Wefunder .

Emanating from the distinguished research laboratories of Yale University, the very essence of Eternity Biotech is grounded in the belief that human experience can transcend its traditional boundaries. We envision a world where aging is not an inevitability, but a challenge to be met with cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions. Through dedicated research and development, we have identified genes that play a key role in cell division and protection from stressors, proved both in a nematode model and in human cells. Our mission is to further develop this technology into an effective solution to combat aging for all. To learn more about our mission and technology, visit our website at www.eternitybio.com and follow us on LinkedIn for news and updates.

