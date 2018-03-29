Eternity Healthcare Inc. Completes Tongren Acqusition and Acquires 25 Million USD Medical Device Credit Loan

To secure the required capital for Tongren Healthy's facility, the Company announced today that it has entered into a credit loan agreement (the "Credit Loan Agreement") with a regional lender. The agreement was signed on March 26, 2018. Pursuant to the Agreement, regional lender will provide the company up to $25 million.

Certain matters discussed in this press release are 'forward-looking statements' intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the Company's statements regarding its intent to develop a stem cell facility and the benefits of such a facility to the public and the Company are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the timing of the completion of the project, the terms under which the project will be completed, the consumer acceptance of stem cell technologies and whether alternate technologies will displace stem cell technologies. The factors discussed herein and expressed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

