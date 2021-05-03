Eteros 'Demo in the Desert' Event to Showcase Cutting-Edge Cannabis & Hemp Equipment from Mobius, Triminator and Green Vault Systems

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of hemp and cannabis harvesting technology will be on display Thursday, May 13, at the second "Demo in the Desert," hosted by Eteros Technologies, a custom engineering, design and manufacturing firm and parent company of Mobius and Triminator.

The hands-on exhibition will feature live equipment demonstrations and tutorials from Mobius, Triminator and Green Vault Systems, three companies that are leading the way in developing automated solutions for commercial hemp and cannabis growers.

Mobius will also unveil a new product to add to its lineup which already includes the state-of-the-art M108S Trimming System and MBX Bucker.

"We are excited to bring back this event, showcasing the latest and most advanced automated technology built specifically for our industry," said Aaron McKellar, president and CEO of Eteros Technologies. "'Demo in the Desert' promises to be a fun and educational experience, empowering growers with the advanced tools they need to produce high-quality cannabis and hemp at scale."

Eteros Technologies will present "Demo in the Desert" from the firm's newly minted U.S. headquarters in Las Vegas on May 13th. Exclusive press access will be held from 1-3 p.m., and the main event is scheduled for 3-6 p.m.

In addition to Mr. McKellar, Dana Mosman, Director of Sales and Marketing for Eteros, and Lisa Bernard, Director of Sales and Commercial Business for Green Vault Systems, will be on hand to answer questions about the companies and their systems.

Featured demonstrations will include running a complete M108S tandem line with Mobius' new conveyor system, capable of processing up to 250 pounds of cannabis per hour.

Guests can also watch demos of Triminator's rosin press and kief kit, Green Vault Systems' precision batcher, and a Mobius-led tutorial with tips and tricks for cleaning harvest equipment. Food, drinks and music will be available for attendees to enjoy.

Eteros' U.S. headquarters are located at 6175 Sandhill Road, Ste. 600, Las Vegas, NV 89120.

To RSVP for "Demo in the Desert," please visit https://demointhedesert.com/. For press credentials, please contact Bree DeVita at Maverick Public Relations at 303-513-1244 or [email protected]. A videographer will be on-site to provide custom handout footage for journalists.

About Eteros Technologies

Founded in 2016, Eteros Technologies is the parent company of Mobius and Triminator. The Canadian-based custom engineering, design and manufacturing firm has doubled sales year over year of the Mobius line since the launching of its first product in 2018 through to its U.S. launch in 2020. Eteros Technologies has been serving the international market since 2019. For more information on the product lines, please visit www.mobiustrimmer.com and www.thetriminator.com.

