ETF Action Announces Major Enhancements To Industry-Leading FinTech Platform

DENVER, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ETF Action is pleased to announce the rollout of several significant upgrades to its platform, including the introduction of a new Dashboard interface, custom report generation, ETF All-Stars® integration, an expanded website, and more.

These functionality upgrades are the first of several planned releases for 2021. They're designed to expand ETF Action's core mission of simplifying and enhancing the investment process, from initial research to comparative analysis to portfolio construction, all through the lens of ETFs.

Highlights of the new release include:

A New ETF Dashboard interface that incorporates live pricing, news feeds, security heat maps, and more.

that incorporates live pricing, news feeds, security heat maps, and more. Custom report generation, allowing users to build personalized collateral with their own company logo and disclosures.

allowing users to build personalized collateral with their own company logo and disclosures. Integration with the ETF All-Stars® Select Lists, using ETFs to enhance equity-level research.

using ETFs to enhance equity-level research. Refined and expanded functionality, including enhanced model portfolio building tools and advanced workflow integration.

including enhanced model portfolio building tools and advanced workflow integration. A new lower-cost subscription tier, targeting professionals in the high-growth phase of their business.

"This latest release furthers our vision of providing a comprehensive investment experience to our growing community of financial professionals," said Mike Akins, CEO and founding partner of ETF Action. "As the ETF industry continues its unprecedented growth, we likewise can continue to leverage these transparent, disruptive investment vehicles to help advisors, asset managers and other finance professionals build better portfolios and deliver more engaging experiences for their end clients."

The ETF Action team will showcase the platform's new functionalities in "ETF Action 3.0: Inside Our New Look," a webinar scheduled for Wednesday, February 3 at noon ET. Financial professionals can learn more details and register for the 30-minute webcast at www.etfaction.com/webinars.

About ETF Action

ETF Action is a financial technology and research company offering institutional-level data, industry leading tools, actionable insights, and engaging model portfolios designed to empower investment professionals. With its core premise of viewing Markets Through The Lens of ETFs™, ETF Action harnesses the extraordinary growth and unparalleled transparency of ETFs to democratize market research via its user-friendly service-as-a-software (SaaS) platform.

For more information, please contact Mike Akins at [email protected] or at (303) 358-7984.

Related Links:

www.etfaction.com

SOURCE ETF Action

Related Links

https://www.etfaction.com

