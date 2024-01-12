ETF Architect Announces Change to the Strive 500 ETF (Ticker: STRV)

ETF Architect

12 Jan, 2024, 16:30 ET

HAVERTOWN, Pa., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (ETF Architect) – Effective on or about Friday, January 26, 2024, the Strive 500 ETF (the "Fund") will undergo a change to it benchmark.

Current Benchmark

New Benchmark

Solactive GBS United States 500 Index

Bloomberg US Large Cap Index

The benchmark of the Fund will be moving to the Bloomberg US Large Cap Index (the "Index"), which is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index comprised primarily of U.S. securities. The Index consists of the 500 most highly capitalized companies.

ABOUT ETF ARCHITECT
Veteran owned and operated; ETF Architect is the market leader for best-in-class ETF operations. ETF Architect partners with Advisers, ETF sponsors, mutual fund managers, and industry veterans to launch ETFs. For more information, visit www.ETFArchitect.com.

If you have any questions regarding the Fund, please call 215.882.9983.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 855-427-7360 or visit our website at www.strivefunds.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing. 

The principal risks of investing in STRV include: Large Capitalization Companies Risk. Large-capitalization companies may trail the returns of the overall stock market. Large-capitalization stocks tend to go through cycles of doing better – or worse – than the stock market in general. Equity Investing Risk. An investment in the Fund involves risks similar to those of investing in any fund holding equity securities, such as market fluctuations, changes in interest rates and perceived trends in stock prices. The values of equity securities could decline generally or could underperform other investments.   Index Calculation Risk. The Index relies on various sources of information to assess the criteria of issuers included in the Index, including fundamental information that may be based on assumptions and estimates.  New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.  

The Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

