ETF Architect Announces Change to the Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: SHOC)

HAVERTOWN, Pa., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (ETF Architect) - Effective on or about Thursday, March 21, 2024, the Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (the "Fund") will undergo a change to its benchmark.

Current Benchmark New Benchmark Solactive United States Semiconductors 30 Capped Index Bloomberg US Listed Semiconductors Select Index

The benchmark of the Fund will be moving to the Bloomberg US Listed Semiconductors Select Index (the "Index"), which measures the performance of the top 30 U.S.-listed semiconductor companies.

ABOUT ETF ARCHITECT

Veteran owned and operated; ETF Architect is the market leader for best-in-class ETF operations. ETF Architect partners with Advisers, ETF sponsors, mutual fund managers, and industry veterans to launch ETFs. For more information, visit www.ETFArchitect.com .

If you have any questions regarding the Fund, please call 215-882-9983.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please visit our website at www.strivefunds.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The principal risks of investing in SHOC include: Semiconductor Sector Risk. The semiconductor sector is highly cyclical and periodically experiences significant economic downturns characterized by diminished product demand, resulting in production overcapacity and excess inventory, which can result in rapid erosion of product selling prices. Technology Sector Risk. Technology companies, including information technology companies, may have limited product lines, financial resources and/or personnel. Technology companies typically face intense competition and potentially rapid product obsolescence. Equity Investing Risk. An investment in the Fund involves risks similar to those of investing in any fund holding equity securities, such as market fluctuations, changes in interest rates and perceived trends in stock prices. The values of equity securities could decline generally or could underperform other investments. Index Calculation Risk. The Index relies on various sources of information to assess the criteria of issuers included in the Index, including fundamental information that may be based on assumptions and estimates. Limited Operating History Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

The Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

