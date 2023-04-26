ETF Insider - Bringing Clarity to your Investments Through Deep Data

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the proliferation of ETFs and similar investment vehicles, investors now have unprecedented access to a wide array of asset classes and strategies. But as the range of options grows, so does the complexity. Overlapping layers of holdings and derivatives can create an opaque landscape for even the most experienced investors, making it difficult to accurately identify and aggregate portfolio risk exposure. Because ETFs are composed of multiple underlying assets, the only way to get a true picture of the risk and potential performance of a portfolio is to "look through" the ETF to its underlying holdings.

ETF Insider ETF Insider

Concentration risk, the risk caused by exposure to a single asset class, sector, region, or market capi­talization, is one of the most overlooked and underestimated risks in ETF investing. ETF Insider addresses this risk head-on, cutting through the clutter by providing an unparalleled level of look-through transparency. By being able to view a portfolio from the perspective of its constituent holdings, investors can see beyond the surface and identify exposures for both performance and risk. And with easy-to-use navigation tools, investors can quickly compare and contrast assets to create tailored portfolios that match their risk tolerance and desired return.

Advanced Visualization for the Retail Investor

Data visualization software has long been a mainstay of institutional investors, enabling them to quickly and intuitively identify patterns and trends in complex data sets. But until recently, this technology has remained largely out of reach for retail investors due to its complexity and cost. ETF Insider changes that by providing a suite of easy-to-use visualization tools that enable retail investors to view their portfolios in a whole new way. Our interactive visuals provide investors with valuable insights into the dynamics of their portfolio, allowing them to compare fund performance, assess overlaps in holdings, and gain a deeper understanding of portfolio-level factor exposures.

Simplified Portfolio Analysis

The rapidly expanding ETF marketplace makes it increasingly difficult for investors to analyze complex portfolio structures and identify exposures. Questions once easily answered can now take considerable research and manual effort. With ETF Insider, however, investors can quickly analyze their portfolio composition and drill down into individual holdings to assess risk factors and correlations. Our suite of powerful portfolio analysis tools allows investors to group holdings by industry, sector, exchange, and more, simplifying the process of understanding and managing their portfolios.

Media contact:

Ron Koren

[email protected]

+972586164135

SOURCE ETF Insider