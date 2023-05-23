ETF Insider - How Data Visualization is Changing the Investment Landscape

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ETF Insider has developed a data-driven portfolio analytics and optimization platform that introduces a more efficient and practical way to analyze and optimize portfolios.

Rather than focusing on the surface-level attributes of ETFs and Mutual Funds, ETF Insider delves deeper by examining and visualizing underlying holdings. By organizing and structuring that data, investors can easily navigate within the overlapping layers of financial holdings common to fund based portfolios.This innovative perspective combined with modern data visualization and modeling tools, provides an entirely new approach to portfolio optimization.  

Unlock Actionable Insights

With more than 7,600 exchange-traded products available in the global market, retail investors and professional brokers alike are facing an ever-growing challenge when it comes to deciding which ETFs are best suitable for their needs.

But as the range of options grows, so does the complexity. Overlapping layers of holdings and derivatives can create an opaque landscape for even the most experienced investors, making it difficult to accurately identify and aggregate portfolio risk exposures. Because ETFs are composed of multiple underlying assets, the only way to get a true picture of the risk and potential performance of a portfolio is to look into its actual underlying holdings.

ETF Insider is a free set of data visualization tools that enable both professional and retail investors to easily assess asset overlaps, factor exposures and concentration risks. Concentration risk, (the risk associated with over exposure to asset classes, sectors, regions, ect..) is one of the most overlooked and underestimated challenges in ETF investing. However, when data is logically organized, investors can confidently optimize their portfolios for maximum returns at any risk level, by visualizing their current internal portfolio structure and making adjustments to rebalance or diversify their underlying holdings.

Portfolio Optimization, Simplified

ETFs have opened up a world of possibilities for investors, offering previously untapped access to a diverse range of strategies and asset classes. But navigating this complex landscape can be daunting. Institutional investors have long enjoyed the benefits of data visualization when it comes to portfolio management, But until recently, this technology has remained largely out of reach for retail investors due to its complexity and cost.

With ETF Insider, investors now have the tools they need to make informed decisions about their investments and quickly digest complex data to gain clear insights into their portfolios.

