ETF Market Insights Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Representatives from ETF Market Insights and BMO ETFs joined Graham Mackenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate DIY ETF Investors in Canada.

For the first time ever, Canadian do-it-yourself investors will get to open the market alongside ETF industry professionals to ring in the trading day. The exclusive event will be followed by three educational panels which will provide quality information to empower and inform Canadian DIY investors.

ETF Market Insights is Canada's leading educational resource for Canadian ETF investors of all ages. It is proudly sponsored by BMO ETFs. To learn more, please visit https://etfmarketinsights.com/.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

