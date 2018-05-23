Ethanol Extraction Recalls Alcohol Product Because of Possible Health Risk

LA PORTE, Ind., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Michigan Distilling Company, LLC of La Porte, Indiana, doing business as Ethanol Extraction, is recalling its 95 percent Ethyl Alcohol product ("Product") because of possible contamination with methanol, a highly toxic type of alcohol that can cause serious and sometimes fatal damage if ingested by humans or animals.

Ethanol Extraction's Product was sold through the company's website — www.ethanolextraction.com — and delivered by direct shipment throughout the U.S. The Product was sold in various size plastic bottles, ranging from 8 oz to 1 gallon, as well as 2.5 gallon and 5 gallon containers, containing labels such as depicted below.

The Product was first sold in October 2016 and last sold on April 30, 2018. The Product's intended use is as a solvent for extracting essential oils from plant material, and contains warnings including "HARMFUL IF SWALLOWED. MAY CAUSE DAMAGE TO ORGANS." The Product is not for human or animal consumption.

Recall of the Product was sparked by news that a man in Massachusetts allegedly ingested the Product and later died as a result. There have been no other reports of any ingestion or injury since the Product was first marketed in October 2016.

Consumers should not drink or otherwise ingest the Product. Any consumer who has already consumed the product should seek medical treatment immediately.

The company has ceased production and distribution of the Product as the FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem. All bottles and containers of the Product are being recalled.

Consumers who have purchased Ethanol Extraction's Product are urged to contact the company immediately to make arrangements for return shipment of the Product. Contact Dennis Zeedyk at Lake Michigan Distilling Company, LLC, 3522 SR104, LaPorte, Indiana 46350, Phone (219) 369-1066, Fax (419) 715-5070 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. EST.

