ETHARA: FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX PROMISES BIGGEST RACE WEEKEND YET THIS DECEMBER AS SPORT CONTINUES ITS EXPONENTIAL GLOBAL GROWTH

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethara, the organiser of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 is gearing up to deliver its most exhilarating race weekend ever on December 6-8, with excitement levels hitting fever pitch at the pre-event launch on Tuesday night at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The #AbuDhabiGP 2023 weekend saw a record-breaking attendance of 170,000 fans enjoying the action at Yas Marina Circuit, with 65% of guests coming from outside the UAE Saif Rashed Al Noaimi, CEO, Ethara

The #AbuDhabiGP 2023 weekend saw a record-breaking attendance of 170,000 fans enjoying the action at Yas Marina Circuit, with 65% of guests coming from outside the UAE. In 2023, the event's influence was indisputable with a total attendee weekend expenditure of AED 1.165 billion, strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a hub for major sporting, entertainment, and cultural events, in line with its strategic vision of economic diversification.

The Yas All In Programme attracted more than 19,000 people to Yas Island Theme Parks during last year's event, while over 5,500 visits were recorded to the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan. Once more, fans will be able to take advantage of these complimentary experiences with their chosen race weekend day ticket, as well as that evening's Yasalam After-Race Concert – all adding up to an unrivalled city break.

As part of F1 fan experience enhancements, racegoers will get the opportunity to run the iconic Yas Marina Circuit for the first time on Thursday December 5 ahead of the season finale. The Run #AbuDhabiGP initiative reinforces Ethara's commitment to a healthy and active community, building on its regular weekly TrainYAS activity which has seen over a million participants come to the circuit since its inception.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO, Ethara, commented: "Ethara is set once again to deliver a full calendar of award-winning events and ready once more to bring incredible spectacles to our fans and deliver on our brand promise of making moments that matter. Yas Island and Abu Dhabi are setting higher standards than ever before, attracting thousands of international visitors to this regional hub looking for a combination of tourism and major sporting and entertainment events."

Meanwhile, multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning rock band Muse will perform at the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2024, the region's largest sport and entertainment event, Ethara and Live Nation jointly announced earlier this week at a VIP event in Abu Dhabi.

Organisers encourage F1 and entertainment fans to book their Abu Dhabi Grand Prix tickets before the end of April to enjoy Yasalam Early-Bird offers, including exclusive early access and discounts of up to 30% on Yasalam After-Race Concert Golden Circle Upgrades; this offer is already applicable for fans who have purchased tickets.

With more exciting announcements to come in due course, fans can secure their seat at the region's biggest sports and entertainment event from 6 - 8 December on Yas Island at: www.abudhabigp.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2397786/Abu_Dhabi_Grand_Prix.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2397787/Saif_Rashed_Al_Noaimi.jpg

SOURCE Ethara