ETHDenver, World's Largest Web3 Hackathon, Opens Applications & Announces It Will Take Steps Toward Becoming a DAO for February 2020 Event

DENVER, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHDenver , the world's largest web3 #BUIDLathon, or hackathon, opened applications today and announced its plans to take the first steps to evolve into a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) at its 2020 event. Taking place February 14-16 in Denver, Colorado, ETHDenver is world renown for annually employing real world blockchain use cases throughout its experiential event. In 2019, ETHDenver made international news for its use of the burner wallet , which allowed individuals to purchase meals on-site using cryptocurrency. Other 2019 highlights included an interactive non-fungible token (NFT) scavenger hunt, experiential art exhibitions and more .

ETHDenver also announced intentions to openly welcome projects outside the Ethereum ecosystem in an effort to stimulate further cross-chain collaboration. Early reports indicate that projects like zCash, Holo, Ethereum Classic, Neo, Polkadot and Cardano will have a presence.

This year, ETHDenver takes its tech focus one step further by creating a DAO community ecosystem on the blockchain in collaboration with Fortmatic, DAOStack, DevFolio, 3Box, Gitcoin and others. Participants in the ETHDenver DAO community will have the ability to earn blockchain-based reputation and voting power as stakeholders, by interacting with the event's ecosystem.

Says Executive Steward John Paller, "ETHDenver's ethos has always been about community and collaboration. This year, we're inspired to implement more ways for people to engage and have more fun with the community around them. A community-controlled DAO where attendees become the members, and by engaging with the event, earn reputation and voting power, we feel is the perfect avenue."

Along with its DAO, ETHDenver 2020 announced:

The return of #BUIDL Week, Colorado's open source week of educational blockchain events February 10-13.

open source week of educational blockchain events February 10-13. DAOFest presented by DAOStack, a day-long event focused on teaching individuals how to launch and understand the early stage DAO ecosystem February 13 .

. Dedicated scholarship program with Bounties Network and Devcon Scholars, focused on including attendees from 50 countries and 50 U.S. states through crowdfunding.

On-site arcade with blockchain-based games, an experiential art gallery, guided meditation, yoga sessions and more.

Mountain Retreat presented by bZx in Breckenridge, Colorado February 17-20 .

ETHDenver 2020 applications are live now via Devfolio. Learn more and apply today at ethdenver.com .

About ETHDenver

ETHDenver is the world's largest annual web3 #BUIDLathon and Community Gathering. The 2020 event will take place February 14-16 in Denver, Colorado and expects to host 2000+ blockchain enthusiasts, developers and community members from 50 countries and 50 U.S. states. Visit ethdenver.com .

