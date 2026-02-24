Ethel M® Chocolates Elevates Every Spring Celebration with 2026 Easter Collection

From the first bloom of spring to cherished Easter traditions, celebrate the joyful season with Ethel M Chocolates' timeless confections, including the brand's first-ever filled egg collection.

Ethel M Chocolates unveils its 2026 Easter Collection, transforming spring gifting experiences and celebrations.

The LIMITED-EDITION 8-Piece Easter Collection marks the debut of the brand's first-ever filled egg collection.

Visitors to the Las Vegas area can celebrate with LIMITED EDITION Spring Chocolate & Wine Tastings at the Ethel M Chocolates Flagship Store & Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nevada from Feb. 27 – April 5.

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethel M® Chocolates, proudly part of Mars, is elevating spring celebrations with the debut of its 2026 Easter Collection – an array of artisanal boxes and bars designed for Easter baskets, hosting, and seasonal indulgence. At the center of the collection is the LIMITED-EDITION 8-piece Easter Collection, perfect for those seeking a refined, premium take on Easter celebrations.

Ethel M Chocolates debuts its 2026 Easter Collection, featuring the brand’s first-ever filled egg collection.

With more than 45 years of expertise in crafting confections to striking seasonal packaging, Ethel M Chocolates transforms Easter gifting and celebrations into memorable, statement-making experiences. The collection is masterfully designed to elevate every spring occasion, offering the perfect expression of luxury through chocolates crafted with no artificial flavors and made beautiful with colors derived from natural sources.

"We wanted to create a collection that feels both joyful and refined for every spring gathering, all while staying true to our heritage of quality," said Mark Mackey, Chief Chocolatier, Ethel M Chocolates. "We deliver on that promise with a collection that is truly an homage to spring, featuring a vibrant variety of flavors that is designed to deliver the impeccable taste and luxurious quality Ethel M is known for."

Available to shop online at EthelM.com and in stores starting February 27, the 2026 Easter Collection includes:

(NEW) LIMITED-EDITION 8-Piece Easter Collection – This egg-shaped box is elegantly designed with soft pastel hues, metallic accents, and finished with a silky bow. Inside, you'll find eight colorful, filled eggs with flavors only available in this box including Milk Chocolate Strawberry Crème, Dark Chocolate Peanut Toffee Crunch, Milk Chocolate Caramel Espresso, and Dark Chocolate Fresh-Squeezed Lemon Crème. Priced at $40.

Peanut Butter Collection – The perfect harmonious blend of creamy and nutty, this 12-piece collection features a decadent assortment of both milk and dark chocolate peanut butter gems. Priced at $36.

– The perfect harmonious blend of creamy and nutty, this 12-piece collection features a decadent assortment of both milk and dark chocolate peanut butter gems. Truffles Collection – Available in 5, 12 or 24 pieces, the Truffles Collection is a curated assortment of the most decadent and beloved truffle creations. Each filled with perfectly smooth ganache and coated in milk or dark chocolate, the collection features a variety of gourmet flavors, including Kona Espresso, Desert Honey, and Cinnamon Pecan. Starting at $18 .

Satin Crèmes Collection – This luxurious collection features an assortment of milk and dark chocolate gems infused with vibrant fruit, prickly pear puree, sweet vanilla, and more classic cream fillings. Priced at $36.

– This luxurious collection features an assortment of milk and dark chocolate gems infused with vibrant fruit, prickly pear puree, sweet vanilla, and more classic cream fillings. Luxe Library – Four tablet bars with creamy centers coated in rich chocolate and finished with artisanal toppings. Priced at $36.

– Four tablet bars with creamy centers coated in rich chocolate and finished with artisanal toppings. Liqueurs Collection – These special assortments feature signature liqueur pieces with creamy, premium spirit-infused centers all wrapped in decadent chocolate shells. Available in 5, 12 and 24-piece collections, enjoy a masterful blend of flavors like Amaretto Crème Liqueur, Irish Cream Crème Liqueur and Dark Rum Crème Liqueur. Starting at $20.

– These special assortments feature signature liqueur pieces with creamy, premium spirit-infused centers all wrapped in decadent chocolate shells. Available in 5, 12 and 24-piece collections, enjoy a masterful blend of flavors like Amaretto Crème Liqueur, Irish Cream Crème Liqueur and Dark Rum Crème Liqueur. Custom Chocolate Boxes – Curate a collection of your own, full of decadent, small-batch chocolates, choosing from a variety of flavors and textures. Your chocolates will be hand packed in a beautifully designed cream box, elegantly wrapped with a silky cream bow. Starting at $40.

For those celebrating the Easter season in the Las Vegas area, Ethel M Chocolates is offering LIMITED EDITION Spring Chocolate & Wine Tastings from Feb. 27 – April 5 at its Flagship Store & Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nevada. This immersive experience pairs a flight of four seasonally crafted chocolates with fine wines, offering a sophisticated and memorable way to toast to spring.

For more information about Ethel M Chocolates, its store locations, or to book a Spring Chocolate & Wine Tasting, visit EthelM.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Ethel M Chocolates

Ethel M Chocolates are manufactured by Mars Wrigley, dedicated to creating small-batch chocolates. 2026 marks the 45th Anniversary of Ethel M Chocolates, a momentous milestone for the brand as it celebrates its continued passion to bring luxury, high-quality chocolates to consumers. Ethel M Chocolates are available in multiple locations throughout Southern Nevada and California, online at www.EthelM.com or by phone at 800-438-4356. The Ethel M Chocolates factory and Cactus Garden are located at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson, NV. For more information on the Cactus Garden, events, store hours, locations and ordering products, please visit us online to sign up to receive email notifications, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business with 170,000 Associates, our diverse portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services serve pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delights millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ deliver high quality veterinary care and ANTECH ™ offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

