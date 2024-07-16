"Ethema Health Corporation" to Present on the Emerging Growth Healthcare Conference on July 18, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) ("Ethema" "GRST" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Healthcare Conference on July 18, 2024. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Shawn Leon in real time.

Mr. Leon will give a presentation on the Company and the effects of the recently announced LOI for the Purchase and management of Edgewater Recovery Center LLC and will subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to [email protected] or ask your questions during the event and Mr. Leon will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Ethema will be presenting at 10:15 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1670756&tp_key=e579348dea&sti=grst

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. We will release a link to that after the event.

Additionally, on July 14, 2024, Ethema CEO Shawn Leon was interviewed by SaveChangeWorld.com. The interview was primarily about Ethema's acquisition of the Edgewater Recovery Center which was announced on July 12, 2024. The interview which was recorded and is available at www.savechangeworld.com included projections and Ethema's going forward perpetual financing strategy.

About Ethema Health Corporation

Ethema Health Corporation (OTCPINK: GRST) operates in the behavioral healthcare space specifically the treatment of substance use disorders. Ethema developed a unique style of treatment over the last decade and has had much success with in-patient treatment for adults. Ethema will continue to develop world class programs and techniques for North America. For more information you can visit our website at www.ethemahealth.com .

