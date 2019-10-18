Ethereal Music Duo LightBody Sound Releases Electro-Rock-Pop Single "Dream of Love"

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstone Records is excited to announce the release of the new single, "Dream of Love" from Richmond, Virginia based duo LightBody Sound. This is the first single from the "conscious electronic rock and pop" music group of husband and wife Chris and Elizabeth Knudson. "Dream of Love" takes listeners on a journey of uncertainty and brokenness in love, ending with a bittersweet yet hopeful message of healing as its final verse lifts listeners "into the arms of unending, unwavering, unyielding love."

The track begins with a catchy beat and synthy blossoms amid Elizabeth's vocals. The chorus evokes the soft, glittery vibes of late 1970s disco pop and early 80s New Wave with a romantic twist before dropping listeners into a stripped-down, talk-sing verse. Elizabeth's vocals lift back through the final healing message of the song. The piece provides a sparkling soundscape of layered vocals and uplifting accompaniment. Listeners are challenged by the darker notions of infidelity, relational hurt, and the often painful realities of love between two flawed people. "Dream of Love" concludes on a positive note, urging the unnamed lovers in the song to "heal this sacred union - find the love in everything."

Having met on St. Patrick's Day at The Last Concert Café in Houston, Texas in the mid-Aughts, Chris and Elizabeth Knudson have since dedicated their creative passions to releasing music as LightBody Sound that is tenderly healing and powerfully transformative. They strive to produce pieces that listeners can experience on a soul level, their "lightbody." Their approach encourages audiences to not view music as merely an escape, but as a way to dive into deep transformation. Chris and Elizabeth use their music to benefit the community and make the world a more positive place. From a single listener to a full venue, they care most about enhancing the well-being of others through their craft.

After more than two decades in the music industry, Chris's music has been featured in HBO's "True Blood" as well as Robert Rodriguez's film "El Mariachi." Elizabeth is a classically trained opera singer whose voice has filled major opera houses across the U.S. Together, the two deliver a unique blend of sounds that are as much an experience as it is music. LightBody Sound is online at lightbodysound.com.

Contact:

Chris Knudson

(707) 813-7810

226574@email4pr.com

SOURCE Lightstone Records

Related Links

http://www.lightbodysound.com

