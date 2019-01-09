Ethereum Developers Launch World's Fastest Blockchain Explorer, EnjinX

Featured on Product Hunt , EnjinX is the world's fastest Ethereum explorer by up to 30 seconds. It delivers blocks in real-time and even displays live tickers for pending and internal transactions. To protect users from cluttered messaging and promotional fatigue, Enjin has pledged to keep EnjinX ad-free permanently. Rather than taking advantage of user attention, the team plans to generate revenue by offering robust developer APIs and blockchain integration tools that further boost adoption of the Ethereum Network.

EnjinX's real-time token index delivers the latest data for the top 200 tokens, making it the best place to view current prices, volumes, and market caps for ERC-20 tokens. The innovative explorer also features human-friendly address labels that attach names to well-known blockchain addresses, making browsing, searching, and contextual research even easier.

Optimized for smartphones and tablets, the new "Google search of blockchain" offers a personalized experience that allows users to choose between different themes, night and day modes, and currencies. The platform also supports over 20 languages, so users from across the world can explore Ethereum in English, Chinese, Spanish, Korean, and even Pirate English.

Fully licensed to operate in China , EnjinX will provide native Chinese translations and has servers residing within China to improve performance. The service is fully compliant with all laws and regulations, so Chinese developers will be able to use EnjinX services directly in China, without fear of the tools they rely on being shut down by the government.

EnjinX will soon be upgraded include support next-generation ERC-1155 and legacy ERC-721 token standards, enabling users to browse blockchain assets ranging from gaming items and collectibles to digital art and even blockchain-based books. In the future, the team will also launch full support for Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin, along with a powerful REST API that delivers live blockchain data to apps, websites, and smart devices.

Enjin specializes in developing tools to support Ethereum-based applications. In addition to EnjinX, they have launched a critically acclaimed cryptocurrency wallet and are building development tools that simplify blockchain integration into games, apps, websites, and smart devices. Ethereum-based ERC-1155 tokens are currently being integrated into 29 games using the Enjin Platform.

Unity Technologies has announced plans to list Enjin's Blockchain Software Development Kit (SDK) on the front page of their Asset Store. As the world's largest game development platform, Unity's listing of the Blockchain SDK will enable 4.5 million Unity developers to mint ERC-1155 tokens and manage complex gameplay mechanics through transactions on the Ethereum blockchain.

SOURCE Enjin Pte Ltd