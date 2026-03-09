Ethereum Foundation Deploys Bitwise Onchain Solutions' Open-Source Infrastructure for Treasury Staking

The primary steward of the Ethereum network will utilize Bitwise's Dirk and Vouch open-source software to stake approximately 70,000 ETH, prioritizing network security and client diversity.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise Asset Management, the global crypto asset manager with over $15 billion in client assets, today announced that its onchain staking division, Bitwise Onchain Solutions (BOS), is developing and maintaining the software for the Ethereum Foundation's treasury staking initiative.

The Ethereum Foundation announced it has begun staking a portion of its treasury to generate rewards. Starting with an initial deposit of 2,016 ETH, the foundation ultimately plans to stake approximately 70,000 ETH—more than $140 million at current prices—by using the professional-grade, open-source software tools Dirk and Vouch.

Originally developed by the Attestant team, which was acquired by Bitwise in 2024, these tools are designed to provide the highest levels of security, operational resilience, and client diversity for institutional-grade staking:

Dirk acts as a distributed signer, enabling individuals to operate across multiple jurisdictions and ensuring that no single point of failure can interrupt validation.

acts as a distributed signer, enabling individuals to operate across multiple jurisdictions and ensuring that no single point of failure can interrupt validation. Vouch supports the use of multiple client pairings, employing advanced strategies to mitigate network-wide client diversity risks.

"When we first built Dirk and Vouch, our mission was to create the most resilient, secure staking infrastructure for the ecosystem," said Sreejith Das, Bitwise Head of Onchain Solutions and co-founder of Attestant. "Seeing the Ethereum Foundation adopt these tools for its own treasury is validation of that original vision and our ongoing work at Bitwise."

"We have always believed that the future of finance is onchain, and that infrastructure must be built with technical rigor and a commitment to open-source principles," added Bitwise Chief Technology Officer Hong Kim. "To have the Ethereum Foundation—the primary steward of the Ethereum network— select Bitwise's technology for their own treasury is a watershed moment for our firm and a testament to the quality of our onchain solutions."

The Ethereum Foundation's adoption of these tools underscores growing institutional demand for staking solutions that both generate yield and contribute to the decentralization, reliability, and security of the underlying blockchain. Bitwise remains committed to maintaining and updating Dirk and Vouch as open-source public goods for the broader Ethereum ecosystem.

