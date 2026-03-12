MEXICO CITY, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Etherfuse, a blockchain infrastructure provider specializing in tokenized government bond stablecoins, today announced the commercial launch of Etherfuse FX, enabling businesses to convert between dollars and Mexican pesos instantly at 1/10th of the cost.

The platform addresses foreign exchange friction faced by businesses operating between the United States and Mexico, where traditional correspondent banking imposes multi-day settlement periods, limited operating hours, and conversion costs that can exceed $35K/million dollars moved across borders.

Etherfuse Launches FX Infrastructure That Cuts Dollar-to-Peso Conversion Costs by 90% for Businesses

"Cross-border businesses have accepted foreign exchange fees as an unavoidable cost for too long," said David Taylor, CEO at Etherfuse. "Etherfuse FX delivers what modern commerce requires: instant settlement, transparent pricing, and institutional-grade security at a fraction of traditional banking costs."

Etherfuse FX conversions are backed by tokenized government treasury bonds, Mexican CETES for Mexican peso exposure, providing the same institutional security familiar to traditional finance while leveraging blockchain infrastructure for speed and cost efficiency.

The solution targets remittance platforms, B2B SaaS providers, payment processors, and import/export businesses requiring multi-currency infrastructure. Integration occurs through standard API connections compatible with existing payment processors and accounting systems, with implementation timelines of 2–3 weeks.

"A Mexican company earning dollars from US customers and paying Mexican pesos for operations shouldn't leak profits to the banks on every conversion," added Brandon Rodriguez, Head of Growth, Etherfuse. "For businesses processing significant transaction volume, this represents tens of thousands in annual savings with immediate working capital availability."

Etherfuse FX is commercially available immediately. Companies can calculate potential savings and schedule technical consultations at etherfuse.com/fx

About Etherfuse

Etherfuse provides blockchain infrastructure for tokenized government bonds (Stablebonds), enabling businesses to access multi-currency financial operations backed by institutional-grade assets. The company's platform serves remittance, B2B SaaS, payments, and import/export companies requiring efficient cross-border currency conversion without traditional banking overhead.

