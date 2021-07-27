eTheRNA immunotherapies appoints Mathieu Lane as Chief Financial Officer and President of eTheRNA Inc. located in the U.S.A

NIEL, Belgium, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eTheRNA immunotherapies NV ('eTheRNA' or the 'Company'), a clinical-stage company developing mRNA-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that it has appointed Mathieu Lane as Chief Financial Officer and President of eTheRNA Inc., its newly established U.S. subsidiary company.

Mathieu Lane brings a wealth of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. He served over 15 years in healthcare investment banking in New York, working on a broad range of financings and strategic transactions for both large pharmaceutical and emerging biopharma companies. He was most recently at Guggenheim Securities and, prior to this, at Bear Stearns. An organic chemist by training, Mathieu has also worked in lipid-based gene therapy research at Genzyme and in venture capital at SR One. He will be based in eTheRNA's new office in New York.

Steven Powell, Chief Executive Officer of eTheRNA, said: "We are pleased to welcome Mathieu to eTheRNA as we look to maximise the potential of our mRNA and related technology platforms. Mathieu is a key addition to our senior leadership team and will play an important role in managing our future financing strategies and establishing our presence in North America. Today's announcement is a significant step in the development and growth of our company as we look to strengthen our position in key geographies and accelerate development of our technologies and product pipeline."

Mathieu Lane, Chief Financial Officer of eTheRNA, commented: "Over the last year we have seen the ability of mRNA technology to generate novel and effective therapeutics. eTheRNA has a powerful next-generation mRNA platform which offers enormous potential for the development of off-the-shelf therapies for cancer, infectious diseases and, potentially, auto-immune disorders. I am delighted to be joining at this exciting time as we look to establish a footprint in the U.S.A and maximise the potential of eTheRNA's technologies and product pipeline."

eTheRNA's corporate headquarters is in Niel, Belgium and its discovery facility is in Ghent, Belgium.

About eTheRNA immunotherapies

eTheRNA immunotherapies NV is developing immunotherapy and vaccine products for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases and auto-immune disorders from its multiple RNA, formulation and manufacturing technology platforms. The Company is headquartered in Belgium, with an office in the US, and was established in 2013. Its founding shareholders include Progress Pharma and VUB. eTheRNA is supported by an international group of specialised investors: BNP Fortis Private Equity, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Funds, Everjoy Fortune PTE. LTD, Grand Decade Development Limited, Fund+, LSP, Novalis Lifesciences, Omega Funds, PMV and Ying Zhou Enterprise Management Company Limited who share the Company's ambition to build a world-leading company in the RNA field. To date, the Company has raised €63 million of venture funding. Further details relating to eTheRNA can be found at www.etherna.be

