eTheRNA to Present at Sachs' 4th Annual Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: Friday, 1 June 2018

Time: 15:40 - 16:00

Location: Sinclair North, Waldorf Astoria Chicago Hotel

Taking place on the first day of ASCO, the 4th Annual Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum is designed to bring together thought leaders from cancer research institutes, patient advocacy groups, pharma and biotech to facilitate partnering, funding and investment, with over 200 delegates expected to attend.

About eTheRNA Immunotherapies

eTheRNA immunotherapies is a clinical-stage company working to deliver innovative cancer immunotherapies from its proprietary mRNA-based TriMix platform. eTheRNA's goal is to commercialise these immunotherapies to deliver long lasting clinical remission to cancer patients.

eTheRNA was established in January 2013 as a spin-off from the VUB university in Belgium and is backed by leading international life sciences investors.

About TriMix

The TriMix platform, on which eTheRNA's immunotherapies are based, comprises three mRNAs encoding proteins (caTLR4, CD40L and CD70) that work synergistically to deliver optimal activation of dendritic cells. These cells behave as immune response mediators and so mobilize the immune system to attack cancer cells through inducing a T-cell response.

Clinical proof of concept for TriMix-based immunotherapies has been established through an extensive dataset demonstrating clear clinical benefits in advanced melanoma patients.

The Phase 1b study, E011-MEL, recruited its first patient in June 2017 and is assessing two different doses of ECI-006.

Further clinical studies for TriMix immunotherapies are planned to initiate in 2018/19, focused on melanoma and breast cancer indications. These and further studies are designed to determine the optimal route of administration and confirm the potential of TriMix-based treatments as a cornerstone for cancer immunotherapy, both alone and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors.

Further information is available at http://www.etherna.be/

Contact information



eTheRNA

Marc Dechamps

Acting CEO

+32-3-369-17-40

media@etherna.be



Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Mark Swallow, David Dible, Isabelle Andrews

+44-(0)-20-7638-9571

etherna@citigatedewerogerson.com



SOURCE eTheRNA