Ethernet Switch and Router Market: Forecast suggests Healthy Y-o-Y Growth Rate at 0.25%

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Ethernet Switch and Router Market Participants:

Arista Networks Inc.

Arista Networks Inc. is involved in offering cloud networking solutions for the data-centers and computer environments. It offers ethernet switches, transceivers, pass-through cards, and enhanced operating systems. The company also delivers host adapter solutions and networking services. The company manufactures and offers high-performance and power-efficient data center gigabit ethernet switch under product line Arista 7010T Series.

Broadcom Inc.

Broadcom Inc. operates its business under segments- Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software. The company offers a wide range of solutions including ethernet switching and routing SoCs, network adapters and Smart NICs, ethernet switching software, and copper and optical PHY ICs.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc. operates its business in the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. The company manufactures and offers a broad range of industrial ethernet switches such as Cisco 2500 Series Connected Grid Switches, Cisco Catalyst ESS9300 Embedded Series Switch, Cisco Catalyst IE3400 Heavy Duty Series, Cisco Industrial Ethernet 3010 Series Switches, Cisco Industrial Ethernet 2000 Series Switches, Cisco Industrial Ethernet 1000 Series Switches, and many others.

Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Ethernet switch and router market is segmented as below:

Product

Ethernet Switches



Routers

Application

Data Centers



Carrier Ethernet



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The ethernet switch and router market is driven by the growing adoption of M2M communication. In addition, rising demand for colocation data centers among SMEs is also expected to trigger the ethernet switch and router market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

