Ethernet Switch and Router Market size is set to grow by USD 8.84 billion from 2024-2028, Rising demand for colocation data centers among SMEs to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ethernet switch and router market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.84 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.74% during the forecast period. Rising demand for colocation data centers among SMEs is driving market growth, with a trend towards adoption of open ethernet switches. However, technical and interoperability issues faced during installation of ethernet switches and routers poses a challenge. Key market players include Adtran Holdings Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Netgear Inc., New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tellabs Access LLC, TP Link Corp. Ltd., TRENDnet Inc., and ZTE Corp.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Ethernet switches and Routers), Application (Data centers, Carrier ethernet, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Adtran Holdings Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Extreme Networks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Netgear Inc., New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Tellabs Access LLC, TP Link Corp. Ltd., TRENDnet Inc., and ZTE Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Ethernet switch and router market is experiencing growth due to the increasing demand for network capacity from organizations worldwide. Open Ethernet switches, which come without an operating system and can be purchased separately from hardware vendors, are gaining popularity. Companies like Big Switch Networks and Cumulus Networks provide operating systems for these switches.

Open Ethernet switches are preferred by application-focused networking organizations, businesses seeking vendor support, and enterprises with strict availability and monitoring requirements. High-performance open Ethernet switches, such as NVIDIA Corporation's Spectrum SN2000, offer extensive virtualization and large forwarding table support, making them ideal for building data center fabrics and optimized for storage workloads. This trend towards open Ethernet switches is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The Ethernet switch and router market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for secure and high-speed network connections. Five G technology is a key trend in this market, enabling faster data transfer and more efficient network management. Cybersecurity is another major trend, with companies investing in advanced security features to protect their networks from threats. The cloud is also playing a role in the market, as businesses move towards cloud-based solutions for their networking needs.

Additionally, the use of IoT devices is driving the need for more sophisticated networking technologies, such as those that support PoE (Power over Ethernet) and provide reliable connectivity for large numbers of devices. Overall, the Ethernet switch and router market is expected to continue growing, as businesses seek to improve their network infrastructure and keep up with the latest technology trends.

Market Challenges

The Ethernet switch and router market faces challenges due to interoperability issues between different vendors' equipment. Switches and routers require separate software to deploy, and in some cases, compatibility with other brands can disrupt network functionality. Vendors address these issues by redesigning components, leading to delays in infrastructure deployment. These technical hurdles limit market growth during the forecast period.

The Ethernet switch and router market face several challenges in delivering optimal network performance. Devices such as routers and switches, represented by the keywords "Ethernet switch" and "router," require consistent configuration and management to ensure seamless connectivity.

The context suggests the presence of multiple devices, denoted by "routes" and "switches," which can lead to complex network configurations. Additionally, the need for high-speed data transfer, indicated by "gigabit" and "speed," adds to the complexity of the market.

Security, signified by "security," is another significant challenge, with the requirement for devices to protect against unauthorized access and data breaches. Lastly, the context indicates the importance of interoperability, or the ability of different devices to work together, which can be a challenge in a diverse and evolving market.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Ethernet switches

1.2 Routers Application 2.1 Data centers

2.2 Carrier ethernet

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Ethernet switches- Ethernet switches and routers are essential networking devices in local area networks (LANs), facilitating device connectivity and data transfer. Operating at the data link layer (Layer 2) of the OSI model, these switches use MAC addresses for efficient packet forwarding. Fixed and modular options cater to various business needs, with features like QoS, VLANs, and LACP enhancing network performance and security. The market for Ethernet switches and routers continues to grow due to increasing demand for reliable, high-speed connectivity.

Research Analysis

The Ethernet switch and router market is experiencing robust growth driven by digital technology adoption, network connectivity expansion, and the rise of IoT and 5G technologies. High demand for cloud computing solutions necessitates advanced Ethernet Test Equipment and Automotive Ethernet technologies to manage increased data traffic. While security concerns pose challenges, continued investment in network infrastructure and IT spending in the private sector are key growth drivers. Bandwidth routers and controllers are vital for seamless connectivity and efficient network management, underscoring their importance in this evolving market landscape.

Market Research Overview

The Ethernet Switch and Router market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity and the proliferation of IoT devices. Key technologies such as SD-WAN and cloud computing are accelerating adoption in enterprise networks. Ethernet Test Equipment is essential for ensuring network performance and reliability, while Automotive Ethernet is transforming in-vehicle communication, enhancing connectivity and efficiency in the automotive industry. These advancements are vital across sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, education, and finance, where seamless connectivity and robust communication networks are crucial for productivity and efficiency.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Ethernet Switches



Routers

Application

Data Centers



Carrier Ethernet



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

