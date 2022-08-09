Ethernet Switch and Router Market to record USD 2.71 Bn growth -- High growth expected in North America

The increasing demand for colocation data centers among SMEs will be one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, increasing investments in M2M communication and IoT will have a positive impact on the growth of market players. Technavio identifies Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Juniper Networks, Inc., New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd., and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson as major market participants.

The global ethernet switch and router market is segmented as below:

Product

Ethernet Switches



Routers

The ethernet switches segment will account for the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by the growing demand for data centers globally. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Application

Data Centers



Carrier Ethernet



Others

The data centers segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. Increasing investments in the construction of data centers will be driving the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

42% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for ethernet switches and routers in the region. The market will observe faster growth in the region than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our ethernet switch and router market report covers the following areas:

Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the ethernet switch and router market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the ethernet switch and router market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Request Sample Report Now

Ethernet Switch and Router Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist ethernet switch and router market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ethernet switch and router market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ethernet switch and router market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ethernet switch and router market vendors

Ethernet Switch And Router Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.71 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 0.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Juniper Networks, Inc., New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd., and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Ethernet switches - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Routers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Data centers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Carrier Ethernet - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arista Networks Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

