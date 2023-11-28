Ethernet Test Equipment Market size to grow by USD 594.84 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the replacement of Fieldbus with industrial ethernet - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ethernet test equipment market by end-user (automotive, telecommunication, manufacturing, and others), product (10 GbE, 1 GbE, and 40 GbE and above), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the ethernet test equipment market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 594.84 million. The replacement of Fieldbus with industrial ethernet is a key factor driving market growth. Industrial ethernet is typically cost-effective, providing a higher bandwidth and an easier scale for its end users. In comparison to industrial ethernet, Fieldbus is designed for specific tasks across the relevant Local Clusters and isolates them from other High-Level Networks. Furthermore, the data center infrastructure is being revolutionized by a growing demand for cloud services and so it will increasingly need to be supplied with high-speed cables. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ethernet Test Equipment Market 2023-2027
Market Challenge

Intense competition is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The global market for ethernet test devices is very competitive, due to the presence of numerous companies offering a wide range of products and services. In addition, lower-quality products offered by local manufacturers are chosen by cost-driven end users. In such an environment, multinational companies are forced to reduce the prices of their products, and this results in price wars.

The ethernet test equipment market is segmented by end-user (automotive, telecommunication, manufacturing, and others), product (10 GbE, 1 GbE, and 40 GbE and above), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

  • The market share growth by the automotive segment will be significant during the forecast period. To evaluate and validate the effectiveness of ethernet networks in vehicles, test equipment has been used for this purpose. As ethernet technology is in use in automobiles, the automobile sector has grown to become important as a market for suppliers of test equipment based on this technology. Furthermore, there are several main uses for ethernet test equipment in the vehicle industry including performance testing, conformity tests, trouble diagnosis, and troubleshooting as well as security checks.
  • North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. 

Key Companies in the ethernet test equipment market:

Agilent Technologies Inc., Anritsu Corp., EXFO Inc., Silvertel, Keysight Technologies Inc., Spirent Communications plc, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Xena Networks ApS, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Accedian Networks Inc., GAO Group Inc., GL Communications Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Marvell Technology Inc., NetScout Systems Inc., Sifos Technologies Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., VeEX Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., and Beijing Xinertel Technology Co. Ltd.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

