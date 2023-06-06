Ethernet Testers Market to Surpass USD 2.56 Billion By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled "Ethernet Testers Market Segments - By Connection Type (Up to 1G, 1G to 100G, and Above 100G), Product Type (Speed Tester, Wire Mapping, Continuity Tester, Permanent Link Tester, and Network Channel Tester), End-use Industry (Automotive, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Transportation & Logistics, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 1.64 Billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 2.56 Billion expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% by the end of 2031. Rising demand for high-speed data is anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period.

Recent Development:

In March 2023, VIAVI introduced its High-Speed Ethernet platform, which offers IC, network system companies, and module with high-speed devices for testing up to 128 x 800G.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

Fluke Corporation

Anritsu

Teledyne Technologies

Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation

Keysight Technologies

Spirent Communication

EXFO

VeEX Inc

NetAlly, LLC

HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION

Tektronix Inc

Xena Networks.

Tempo Communications, Inc

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include connection type, product type, end-use industry, distribution channel, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Ethernet Testers Market

On the basis of region, the global ethernet testers market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global market due to the increasing demand for ethernet testers from the telecommunication industry and data centers.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Ethernet testers are used to measure and analyze various parameters, moreover, they verify network configurations, troubleshoot issues, and ensure compliance with industry standards.

It is a useful tool for IT professionals, network technicians, and system administrators to detect and fix network problems.

In developing countries, the rising demand for Metropolitan Area Networks (MANs) and Wide Area Networks (WANs) is expected to fuel the market in the coming years. MANs and WANs are complex networks and require specialized testing to ensure proper functionality.

Government and several companies invest in network testing equipment to address the complexities of networks.

6G and 7G networks offer speed, latency, and reliable connection with the help of fiber optics technology. Growing demand for these networks and the expansion of telecommunication infrastructure are projected to create lucrative opportunities for market players.

The permanent link tester segment is expected to hold a major share of the market as it is widely used to measure the performance of installed cable systems.

segment is expected to hold a major share of the market as it is widely used to measure the performance of installed cable systems. The IT & telecommunication segment is expected to grow significantly as ethernet testers verify ethernet cabling and ethernet-related hardware installation.

segment is expected to grow significantly as ethernet testers verify ethernet cabling and ethernet-related hardware installation. The offline segment is likely to hold a substantial share of the market in the coming years, as it offers physical locations to purchase products. It helps customers with after-sale product services, purchases, and product selection.

Read 269 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "Ethernet Testers Market Segments - by Connection Type (Up to 1G, 1G to 100G, and Above 100G), Product Type (Speed Tester, Wire Mapping, Continuity Tester, Permanent Link Tester, and Network Channel Tester), End-use Industry (Automotive, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Transportation & Logistics, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

