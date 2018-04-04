Etherparty Announces Global Crowdfunding Contest Valued at $300,000

The anticipation surrounding the launch of Etherparty's crowdfund creator has been steadily growing for months, and with the imminent arrival of Rocket, Etherparty has decided to hold a contest for startups looking to crowdfund using cryptocurrency. The smart contract solution developed by Etherparty called Rocket can be used on Bitcoin or Ethereum and is valued at USD $100,000.

Starting today, April 4, 2018, and running until April 30, 2018, applicants can submit a report, detailing their project, white paper and token purpose and functionality, along with company information including team LinkedIn profiles, social media channels, and Github, if public.

Once all of the applications have been submitted, short-listed companies will be interviewed by Etherparty's leadership team, and the three winners will be announced in May. In addition, outside of the three winners, Etherparty will be selecting up to 100 projects that will be able to receive a discount to launch their crowdfund with Etherparty.

"The contest is an amazing chance for a few young companies to harness the latest in crowdfunding technology at no cost, and no risk," said Kevin Hobbs, CEO at Etherparty.

Each winner will receive free token and crowdfund smart contracts, along with $20,000 worth in marketing services, to support their business and crowdfunding initiatives. The Rocket contest is looking to reward the best of the best, and Etherparty is excited to see what the community has to submit.

"We are looking for blockchain projects that are innovative and exciting, and we especially love projects that are problem-solving a large or global issue."

Only one submission per startup is allowed, and each submission must contain all of the required information to be eligible. To learn more about the Three for Free contest, visit contest.etherparty.com/threeforfree.

For continued updates, visit etherparty.com and subscribe to the company mailing list. You can also join the Etherparty conversation via Telegram, or on Facebook, Twitter, and BitcoinTalk.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a blockchain technology company that develops end-to-end smart contract solutions powered by the FUEL token. Learn more about Etherparty and its software products at etherparty.com.

SOURCE Etherparty