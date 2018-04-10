Etherparty Enhances Security Ahead of Rocket Launch

"We are excited to work with Etherparty to build Zero Trust security into their blockchain contract creation platform," said Jason Schmitt, CEO at Aporeto. "For the speed and agility necessary to thrive in the blockchain ecosystem, Etherparty is using a microservices architecture to rapidly respond to customer and market demands. Because they are taking security seriously and know that legacy security approaches fall short in the cloud-native world, they're partnering with Aporeto to prevent breaches and protect their applications and data."

Etherparty is enabling a more connected and inclusive world by building easy-to-use, versatile and intuitive smart contract solutions. The crowdfunding application is the first product in a line of blockchain solutions to be deployed by the Vancouver-based technology company.

"We wanted to ensure that users of Etherparty and its software products were provided the most secure operating environment and Aporeto's track record of experience spoke to their ability to help us achieve this," said Etherparty CEO, Kevin Hobbs. "We're truly excited about our blockchain platform's progress to date and are always looking to improve our technology to offer the best product experience in today's blockchain market."

The FUEL token is a transferable ERC-20 compliant digital token deployed on the Ethereum network and will serve as a method of validating a user's transactions on the Etherparty platform and its related products.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a blockchain platform working to enable a connected and inclusive world by building easy-to-use, versatile and intuitive smart contract solutions. Visit: etherparty.com.

About Aporeto

Aporeto is a Zero Trust security solution for microservices, containers and the cloud that uses identity context, vulnerability data, threat monitoring and behavior analysis to build and enforce authentication, authorization and encryption policies for applications. For more information, check out www.aporeto.com or www.twitter.com/aporeto.

