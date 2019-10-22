EtherWAN Launches Free eLearning Platform with ITS and Security Networking Courses

"At EtherWAN, we believe in zero distance between us and our customers," says Marketing and Product Director, Jim Toepper, at EtherWAN. "We strive to make our products and services as accessible as possible, so by offering tailored networking courses and making them available online, we aim to minimize the networking learning curve and maximize efficiency."

With topics like Intro to Intelligent Transportation Systems and Fundamentals of Wireless Communications, EtherWAN offers a wide range of courses geared toward a wide audience- from traffic engineers to City executives. This free service, available on desktop and mobile, offers engaging presentations, instructional videos and quizzes to help you retain and apply course material. Visit academy.etherwan.com for more information and free registration.

In addition to their online trainings, EtherWAN brings the learning directly to you with on-site, in-person classes across the country. Learn from certified Network Engineers in ITS courses and a Bicsi-approved security course eligible for 4 Bicsi Continuing Education Credits. With hands-on demos that simulate real world applications, EtherWAN's in-person trainings are a great supplement to the material offered on EtherWAN Academy. For more information about EtherWAN's training offerings visit their website.

About EtherWAN Systems, Inc.

EtherWAN Systems, Inc. is a world-leading manufacturer of Ethernet, PoE, Wireless, Media Converters and Fiber connectivity products designed for demanding environments. Founded over twenty years ago by NASA Engineers and headquartered in Anaheim, California, EtherWAN's expertise lies in Urban Infrastructure connectivity solutions that make communities safe and secure. From in-house designed and manufactured products to the implementation and support for customers of all sizes, EtherWAN achieves an unparalleled level of reliability and quality for applications where connectivity is crucial. Visit EtherWAN.com for more information.

Press Contact:

Jim Toepper

Marketing and Product Director

Jim.Toepper@etherwan.com

714-779-3800 ext. 131

