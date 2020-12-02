Ethic, A Wealth Bank, Announces Partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston through Launch of Mobile-First, Personalized Financial Literacy Tool

"Now more than ever, people need access to helpful resources. This global pandemic has had devastating repercussions in education and employment, and it is critically important that we find ways to help each other during these challenging times," said Marc A. White, Jr., President and CEO of Ethic, A Wealth Bank. White added, "For nearly 130 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston has been a community leader helping young people overcome challenges, recognize their potential, and achieve their goals. Ethic, A Wealth Bank is delighted to partner with BGCB and EVERFI, Inc. to develop this robust, digital library of financial literacy content that young people can access anywhere and anytime from their smartphone. Given the current environment, we all need to continue to embrace new ways of learning."

The Ethic, A Wealth Bank Learning Center is designed to allow users to customize the content that suits their interests and needs. BGCB will be sharing the Learning Center content with its members this month and will share the partnership details via social media. In 2021, Ethic, A Wealth Bank and BGCB will grow their partnership through virtual advisory sessions and summer internships.

About Ethic, A Wealth Bank

Ethic, A Wealth Bank is a values-driven financial institution that is uniquely built to deliver a fully integrated financial service experience to its clients across their banking, lending and wealth planning needs. With a strong fiduciary culture and tailored personal approach, Ethic, A Wealth Bank helps individuals and families confidently pursue their goals. To learn more, please visit www.ethicwealthbank.com and visit us on LinkedIn.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston

Since its founding in 1893, Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston (BGCB) has been helping young people, especially those who need us most, build strong character and realize their full potential as responsible citizens and leaders. BGCB does this by providing a safe haven filled with hope and opportunity, ongoing relationships with caring adults, and life-enhancing programs in six core program areas. The organization serves more than 12,500 young people ages 6-18 in 11 Clubs and through its YouthConnect program in partnership with the Boston Police Department. BGCB is an affiliate of Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley. For more information, visit bgcb.org.

About Ready to Work

Ready to Work (RTW) is a workforce development initiative from Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston (BGCB). RTW takes a broad and comprehensive approach to preparing teens for their entrance into the workforce, offering workforce orientations and programs catering to members' interests. Examples of programs include BGCB's Junior Staff Program, Teamworks Program, Lifeguard Program, Technical Training & Apprenticeships, and Summer Internships. For more information, visit bgcbreadytowork.org.

About EVERFI, Inc.

EVERFI is an international technology company driving social change through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to prescription drug safety to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) community engagement platform and has reached more than 41 million learners globally. Recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2020, EVERFI powers community engagement in a sustained manner to empower individuals and organizations to make an impact within their communities. The Company also convenes Networks to bring together financial institutions, colleges and universities, and some of the largest corporations to leverage insights and connections to drive impact. Some of America's leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, as well as Advance, Rethink Education and Rethink Impact. To learn more about EVERFI, visit everfi.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter @EVERFI.

