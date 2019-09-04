ETHIC Intelligence(R) accredited by ANAB for its ISO 37001 certification

PARIS, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ETHIC Intelligence has reinforced its commitment to ensuring the lasting credibility of its ISO 37001 certification by receiving ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) accreditation.

This accreditation demonstrates that ETHIC Intelligence operates against the requirements of the ISO 17021-1 conformity assessment, which is set for all management system certification bodies. It also re-confirms that ETHIC Intelligence conducts audits and technical reviews with the highest standards of qualification and competence for all personnel in the certification process.

"This accreditation is important to ETHIC Intelligence, as it shows that in addition of being a boutique Certification Agency focused specifically on certification of compliance management systems, we have very competent personnel in the compliance field. We are proud that at ETHIC Intelligence we apply the same standards as any large Management System Certification Bodies and therefore our certificates are recognized internationally", said Fabien JOLY DE BRESILLON, ETHIC Intelligence's General Manager.

ETHIC Intelligence pioneered the certification of compliance programs back in 2006, long before any ISO standard in this area was released. These days, ETHIC Intelligence® focuses its attention on the now universally-accepted ISO standards 19600 (Compliance Management Systems) and 37001 (Anti-Bribery Management Systems) to help companies make their compliance programs a competitive advantage.

ETHIC Intelligence is a boutique certification agency for the endorsement of anti-bribery and compliance management systems according to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

In 2018 ETHIC Intelligence became a wholly-owned and independent company within The Red Flag Group, a global provider of data and technology solutions to the compliance industry. This association with The Red Flag Group provides additional capital, investment, resources and expertise to better serve ETHIC Intelligence's clients.

