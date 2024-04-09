Ethic Surpasses $5 Billion in Assets

Milestone reflects strong demand for personalized and sustainable investing

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethic Inc. ("Ethic"), the tech-driven platform for personalized and sustainable investing, today announced that as of the close of the first quarter it has surpassed $5 Billion in assets. Since the beginning of last year, the company has more than doubled its assets. Approximately 80% of this asset growth was from multi-family offices, single-family offices, and institutions.

Ethic has spent the last 8 years simplifying the complex world of personalized, sustainable and impact investing. Our platform empowers wealth advisors and investors to create portfolios that align personal values with financial goals.

Ethic empowers wealth advisors and institutional investors to create portfolios that align personal values with financial goals. The company's platform features advanced prospecting tools, an expanded array of reporting and client experience features, and the innovative capability to craft personalized multi-asset portfolios, including SMAs, UMAs and UMHs.

"More investors want to align their portfolios with what uniquely matters to them, and this milestone reflects the success we've had helping advisors and institutions rise to this challenge," said Doug Scott, co-founder and CEO of Ethic. "I'm very thankful for each and every team member, client, partner and community member that has helped us achieve this incredible milestone. Together with our recent expanded Ethic announcement , I'm very excited about our path ahead."

"It's been exciting to see how well Ethic has grown assets, which is especially impressive given the volatility in equity markets over the last several years," said Hans Morris, Managing Partner at Nyca Partners, an Ethic investor from earlier rounds of funding."Being trusted with $5 Billion in assets highlights the strength of Ethic's offering and team, and also underscores the growing necessity for advisors to deliver a personalized offering for their clients."1

This achievement highlights the growing demand among investors for sustainable and values-aligned investing—a trend echoed by a recent survey , which found that 77% of investors express interest in pursuing more sustainable investment options.

Ethic's milestone represents a major step in the company's efforts to drive impact. To date, in aggregate Ethic's portfolios own approximately 62% less carbon dioxide emissions compared to the aggregate of each portfolios' respective benchmark. This represents a total equivalent savings of 327,664 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions ownership compared to each clients' respective benchmark. This lifetime carbon emissions ownership savings is equivalent to fully powering 42,731 U.S. homes for a year or the amount of carbon sequestered by 382,558 acres of U.S. forests in a year.2

Ethic is the tech-driven platform for sustainable and personalized investing. The company empowers wealth advisors and institutional investors to create portfolios that align personal values with financial goals. The Ethic offering is available to advisors and institutions custodying with Fidelity, Charles Schwab, Pershing, BNY Mellon, Northern Trust, US Bank, Truist, UBS, and Morgan Stanley. The company is backed by investors including Oak HC/FT, Nyca Partners, Sound Ventures, Fidelity and UBS. Ethic is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser based in New York City. Learn more at ethic.com .

