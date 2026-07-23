Ethica Wines Expands World Wine Pro Program, Deepening Its Commitment to Wine Education

Continued investment throughout the 2026–2027 program reflects the company's commitment to further strengthening its trade network by enhancing Italian wine expertise across the market

MIAMI, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the U.S. wine market is being redefined by new consumer behaviors, Ethica Wines, an international importer and distributor of premium Italian wines, is making a different investment: one in people. Rather than scaling back, the company is expanding its investment in the World Wine Pro program, reinforcing its belief that its greatest competitive advantage lies in knowledgeable professionals who can bring the stories behind every bottle to life.

Through immersive travel and hands-on education in Italy, World Wine Pro connects sales and marketing professionals directly with Ethica's partner wineries, giving them firsthand experience with the producers, vineyards, and communities behind each wine. By understanding not only how the wines are made, but also the people, places, and traditions that shape them, participants are equipped with the proper tools to support the distributors, retailers, and hospitality partners who ultimately introduce these wines to the market, translating firsthand knowledge into sharper, more credible conversations.

Since its inception, this program has enabled over 200 professionals to visit Italy, training alongside partner wineries and deepening their understanding of Italy's diverse wine regions and production philosophies. Through the 2026–2027 edition, Ethica Wines will invest approximately $2 million to support talent development through immersive training experiences, educational programs, and the hosting of at least 12 new professionals in Italy, to expand long-term career opportunities within the company.

While technology and proprietary data tools continue to strengthen Ethica Wines' commercial capabilities, the company views them as tools that empower people—not replace them. The World Wine Pro program reflects Ethica's belief that lasting relationships, deep product knowledge, and authentic storytelling remain the most valuable assets in building premium wine brands.

"Our success has always been driven by people," said Francesco Ganz, CEO of Ethica Wines. "While our industry continues to evolve, our commitment remains the same: investing in education, developing talent, and building lasting relationships."

The continued expansion of World Wine Pro follows another milestone for Ethica Wines, which was recently recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Companies of 2026. Operating through four strategic hubs in Miami, New York, Trento, and Bangkok, the company continues to invest in the people, knowledge, and partnerships that drive long-term success for its winery partners around the world.

About Ethica Wines

Since 2016, Ethica Wines has represented and marketed a significant selection of Italian wineries in the USA, Canada, and the Asia-Pacific region. With a young yet experienced commercial team, a marketing department focused on cultural mediation, and excellent logistical and administrative support, the company helps producers navigate ever-changing markets. Ethica Wines now represents 60 wineries with a wide range of denominations from Italy's major wine regions and has built a network of over 200 distributors. Its strong cultural identity and the right talents have enabled Ethica Wines to increase its turnover year after year, positioning itself as the leading and most effective commercial partner for Italian wineries seeking to develop or strengthen their presence in the North America and APAC markets.

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SOURCE Ethica Wines