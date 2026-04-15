Ethica Wines Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Nationwide Tasting Series

Leading Italian wine importer brings together a curated portfolio of estates from across Italy for walk-around tastings across eight key US markets, aimed at local trade, media, and key opinion leaders

MIAMI, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethica Wines, an international importer and distributor of premium Italian wines, is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a nationwide walk-around tasting experience across eight key U.S. markets. The initiative brings together a selection of partner estates from across Italy, offering an in-depth look at the breadth and evolution of the company's portfolio.

Founded in 2016 with a mission to build long-term partnerships with prominent Italian wineries, Ethica Wines has grown into one of the leading U.S. importers of Italian wine. The company offers a portfolio spanning many of Italy's most important regions.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, Ethica Wines highlights its significant expansion, which includes reaching over 100 professionals and $140 million in revenue, alongside recognition by the Financial Times as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the United States for two consecutive years. The company's disciplined philosophy—emphasizing quality selection, operational excellence and long-term partnerships—has driven this growth across North America by prioritizing a direct market presence and establishing local teams across all functions.

The event series will offer media, trade, and key opinion leaders the opportunity to meet with Ethica Wines executives and visiting producers to discuss the evolving landscape of Italian wine in the U.S. market, navigating changing consumer preferences and the role of the new generation in shaping the modern Italian wine category.

"To mark our tenth anniversary, we wanted to create a platform that brings our producers closer to the market," said Francesco Ganz, CEO of Ethica Wines. "As we enter our second decade, our focus is on strengthening our presence and investing in long-term relationships, fostering direct dialogue with trade and media to support the continued growth of Italian wine in the U.S."

The eight-part series will open in Washington, D.C., followed by Miami and New York City, with additional events scheduled in Boston, Denver, Minneapolis, Los Angeles and Austin, as detailed in the schedule below.

Washington, D.C.: April 27

April 27 Miami: May 11

May 11 New York City: May 12

May 12 Boston: June 3

June 3 Minneapolis: June 17

June 17 Denver: June 22

June 22 Los Angeles: Date to be announced

Date to be announced Austin: Date to be announced

The tastings will feature a comprehensive snapshot of Italy's key regions and styles, with selected partner estates including:

Anselmi

Borgogno

Cafaggio

Ca' dei Frati

Canella

Capichera

Casanova di Neri

Cordero di Montezemolo

Fattoria Le Pupille

Fontanabianca

Granriviera

I Greppi

La Gioiosa

Lavis

Mastroberardino

Mirafiore

Pico Maccario

Ricasoli

Sankt Pauls

Nicolis

Villa Bucci

San Marzano

Villa Sparina

At a time of continued evolution in the U.S. wine market, Ethica Wines' tenth anniversary represents a moment to further strengthen its role as a connector between Italian producers and international markets, leveraging its local presence, market expertise, and integrated platform to support the next phase of growth for Italian wine in the U.S.

For further information about the Ethica Wines portfolio visit www.ethicawines.com

About Ethica Wines

Since 2016, Ethica Wines has represented and marketed a significant selection of Italian wineries in the USA, Canada, and the Asia-Pacific region. With a young yet experienced commercial team, a marketing department focused on cultural mediation, and excellent logistical and administrative support, the company helps producers navigate ever-changing markets. Ethica Wines now represents a wide range of denominations from Italy's major wine regions and has built a network of over 200 distributors. Its strong cultural identity and the right talents have enabled Ethica Wines to increase its turnover year after year, positioning itself as the leading and most effective commercial partner for Italian wineries seeking to develop or strengthen their presence in the North America and APAC markets.

Media Contact: Julia Forschino, [email protected]

SOURCE Ethica Wines