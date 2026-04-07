San Marzano Debuts "Tramari by Pietro Terzini" in the U.S. with Exclusive Preview in Miami

MIAMI, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- San Marzano officially introduced Tramari by Pietro Terzini to the U.S. market with an exclusive preview dinner held at Forte dei Marmi in Miami Beach. The event marked the U.S. debut of the collaboration, bringing together wine, art, and contemporary Italian culture in an intimate and highly curated setting, in partnership with its U.S. importer Ethica Wines.

San Marzano Tramari by Pietro Terzini

The evening featured a seated dinner centered around Tramari Rosé, reimagined through the creative vision of Italian artist Pietro Terzini. Guests included a curated mix of media, tastemakers, industry leaders, and personalities from the worlds of sport, fashion, and art, creating a dynamic environment for connection, exchange, and discovery.

Following the dinner, the experience continued at SOPRA, the exclusive members-only club located upstairs at Forte dei Marmi, where guests gathered for a lively after-party, further extending the evening in a vibrant and social atmosphere.

Part of San Marzano's Tramari project, Pietro Terzini transforms the iconic rosé into a cultural statement. The label becomes a canvas for Terzini's signature text-based artwork, featuring the now recognizable message: "Just one more glass amore mio." The project highlights Tramari's identity as a fresh, contemporary, and lifestyle-driven wine, bridging the worlds of art, design, and wine culture.

Pietro Terzini is a Milan-based contemporary artist known for his bold, text-driven works that blend irony, emotion, and popular culture. His creations have been exhibited internationally and are recognized for their ability to engage audiences through simple yet powerful messages. With Tramari, Terzini brings his artistic language into the world of wine, redefining the label as a medium of expression.

The Miami preview represents the first step in the U.S. rollout of Tramari by Pietro Terzini, reinforcing San Marzano's commitment to innovation and its ability to engage new audiences through culturally relevant collaborations.

About San Marzano

Founded in 1962 in Puglia, San Marzano is one of Southern Italy's leading wineries, deeply rooted in the region's ancient winemaking traditions. Bringing together a collective of local growers, the winery focuses on native grape varieties such as Primitivo and Negroamaro, combining tradition with a modern, quality-driven approach. Today, San Marzano is recognized globally for its expressive wines and its ability to interpret Italian heritage through a contemporary lens.

About Ethica Wines

Ethica Wines is an international group specializing in the distribution of premium Italian wines. Founded in 2016, the company has grown into a fully integrated global platform, operating across North America and Asia-Pacific. With a strong focus on long-term partnerships, local market expertise, and operational excellence, Ethica Wines is committed to promoting Italian wine culture worldwide while supporting its partner wineries in key international markets.

Contact: Julia Forschino, [email protected]

SOURCE Ethica Wines