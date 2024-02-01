Ethical AI Research Report: Ensuring Accountability from Automation - Technological Developments, Industry Impacts, Regulatory Landscape, and Growth Opportunities

The "Ethical AI: Ensuring Accountability from Automation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) helps reduce or even eliminate human interventions in a wide range of tasks such as speech recognition, decision-making, visual perception, and language translation. AI technologies are increasingly integrated into daily lives, and its influence is growingly visible across various industries.

The approach emphasizing on responsible development and implementation of AI algorithms and solutions forms the core of ethical AI. It encourages AI systems to be designed with fairness, transparency, and respect for human rights. It also addresses data privacy issues and algorithmic bias, including other social risk factors arising from AI deployment.

Ethical AI is a business imperative and not just a moral and social obligation. The absence of defined ethical standards for AI can draw user distrust, regulatory scrutiny and penalties, and damage due to brand images. AI and AI-based services' long-term success depends on ethical AI, which will encourage meaningful innovation and responsible development, and strengthen public trust in AI.

The 'Ethical AI: Ensuring Accountability from Automation' assesses the current developments and emerging opportunities for ethical AI solutions and practices.

The report covers the following topics:

  • An introduction to ethical AI
  • Factors influencing development and adoption - drivers and challenges
  • Technological developments
  • Industry impact
  • Regulatory landscape
  • Growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Ethical AI Technology and Practices
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Research Methodology

2 Technology Landscape Assessment and Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3 Technology Attractiveness Dashboard

  • Technology Attractiveness Dashboard
  • Evolution of AI

4 Technology Landscape and Growth Opportunity Assessment

  • Need for Ethics in AI
  • Ethics in AI - Key Pain Points to Consider
  • Examples of AI Implementation
  • Industry Impact
  • Technological Developments and Initiatives
  • Regulatory Landscape and Proposed Policies
  • Model for Development and Implementation of Ethical AI Systems

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Advancing Transparent Data Practices
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Implementing Bias Mitigation Algorithms
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Adopting Privacy-enhancing Technologies

6 Appendix

