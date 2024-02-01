Ethical AI Research Report: Ensuring Accountability from Automation - Technological Developments, Industry Impacts, Regulatory Landscape, and Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ethical AI: Ensuring Accountability from Automation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) helps reduce or even eliminate human interventions in a wide range of tasks such as speech recognition, decision-making, visual perception, and language translation. AI technologies are increasingly integrated into daily lives, and its influence is growingly visible across various industries.

The approach emphasizing on responsible development and implementation of AI algorithms and solutions forms the core of ethical AI. It encourages AI systems to be designed with fairness, transparency, and respect for human rights. It also addresses data privacy issues and algorithmic bias, including other social risk factors arising from AI deployment.

Ethical AI is a business imperative and not just a moral and social obligation. The absence of defined ethical standards for AI can draw user distrust, regulatory scrutiny and penalties, and damage due to brand images. AI and AI-based services' long-term success depends on ethical AI, which will encourage meaningful innovation and responsible development, and strengthen public trust in AI.

The 'Ethical AI: Ensuring Accountability from Automation' assesses the current developments and emerging opportunities for ethical AI solutions and practices.

The report covers the following topics:

An introduction to ethical AI

Factors influencing development and adoption - drivers and challenges

Technological developments

Industry impact

Regulatory landscape

Growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Ethical AI Technology and Practices

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2 Technology Landscape Assessment and Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 Technology Attractiveness Dashboard

Technology Attractiveness Dashboard

Evolution of AI

4 Technology Landscape and Growth Opportunity Assessment

Need for Ethics in AI

Ethics in AI - Key Pain Points to Consider

Examples of AI Implementation

Industry Impact

Technological Developments and Initiatives

Regulatory Landscape and Proposed Policies

Model for Development and Implementation of Ethical AI Systems

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Advancing Transparent Data Practices

Growth Opportunity 2: Implementing Bias Mitigation Algorithms

Growth Opportunity 3: Adopting Privacy-enhancing Technologies

6 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6tq0t2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets