Ethical Inc Will Now Be Available on Bestbuy.com

WEST COVINA, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethical Inc, a natural science-based health and wellness supplement company, today has announced that its ethical supplements products will be available on bestbuy.com's national platform.

Founder of Ethical Inc, Obi Obadike, "We are very excited about being available to Best Buy customers through bestbuy.com which will give our brand more national recognition and reach in this highly competitive dietary supplement landscape."

About Ethical Inc-

Ethical Inc is a natural science-based supplement and health/fitness focused company that empowers the community to reach their health and lifestyle goals by delivering the most trustworthy and ethical products as well as free educational content and fitness and nutrition programs. Ethical Inc is also an educational health and wellness platform. The company publishes over 30 new health and wellness articles per month on their health and wellness platform with the purpose of educating as many people as possible for free with their respective health and wellness goals.

Their health and wellness content gets picked up and syndicated once a month by over 300 national media sources per month. And their organic health and wellness article content generates over 100,000 impressions per month on Google. Ethical Inc is currently offering a free 30 diet and exercise weight loss ebook during this New Year's Resolution timeframe along with 70% discount off on their best-selling appetite suppressant product. For more information about Ethical Inc and their supplement products you can go to www.ethicalinc.com.

About the Founder of Ethical Inc, Obi Obadike-

He is a best-selling author of a diet and exercise book The Cut who he co-authored with Morris Chestnut. The book was a #1 best seller on Amazon in the diet and exercise genre and #12 best-seller on all books in all genres on Amazon. Obi was metrically ranked the #6 most influential fitness expert on the web by Dr Oz's sharecare.com website. He was also metrically recognized as the #1 influencer on health and fitness on twitter by Onalytica. He has been an award-winning health and wellness writer for most national health and wellness platforms and fitness magazines. And has graced the covers of over 60 fitness magazine covers making him one of the most published health and wellness professionals over the last 15 years.

He co-hosted a national TV show in 2015 called Sweat Inc for Spike TV with Fitness Icon Jillian Michaels and the founder of TRX, Randy Hetrick as well as other TV shows. He has been a regular go to health and wellness expert guest on TV shows such as Access Hollywood, Today Show, Steve Harvey, Wendy Williams, Rachael Ray, Dr Oz and others. He is a celebrity fitness and nutrition expert who has trained many A-Lister celebrities such as Morris Chestnut, Steve Harvey, Stephen A Smith and many others. He works regularly with the American Heart Association on a national level with their empowered to serve health equity program.

About owner of Ethical Inc- Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut is a beloved actor known for his memorable roles in films such as BOYZ IN THE HOOD, THE BROTHERS, THE PERFECT HOLIDAY, THINK LIKE A MAN, and the commercially and critically acclaimed THE BEST MAN and its successful sequel THE BEST MAN HOLIDAY. He is currently starring in the Best Man Final Chapters on Peacock network in a limited series that is airing right now. He played the titular character on ROSEWOOD and has appeared in other television shows such as THE ENEMY WITHIN, LEGENDS, AMERICAN HORROR STORY, GOLIATH, and NURSE JACKIE, which earned him a NAACP Image Award in the category of "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series." His other movies include WHEN THE BOUGH BREAKS, THE PERFECT GUY, BUS 657, THE CALL, KICK ASS 2 and IDENTITY THIEF.

